Gelatys Opens New $8 Million Production Facility, Expanding U.S. Manufacturing Capacity and Fueling National Grocery Growth

The #1 Gelato Frozen Novelties Brand in the U.S. Scales Production to Accelerate National Expansion

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelatys, the #1 gelato frozen novelties brand in the United States and the only manufacturer of frozen gelato novelties in America, announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art production facility in Fort Myers, FL. With an $8 million investment, the new 30,000+ square-foot facility is operational, signifying a key step in the company's growth into a national CPG brand.

Gelatys CEO, Adolfo Heller Cohen, in front of the new production facility in Fort Myers, FL

Built on a 1.5-acre site, the Fort Myers facility investment represents more than a manufacturing expansion; it's the operational foundation Gelatys is building to support national grocery growth, fuel differentiated frozen-novelty innovation, and solidify its position as the defining brand in a category it pioneered. The site features next-generation machinery capable of producing in one hour what previously required an entire day. It will scale production to support the national expansion of Mini Gems, Gelatys' premium, portion-controlled gelato mini pops, and the next generation of premium Italian-style frozen novelty innovation.

"When my family and I moved to Miami, Gelatys began as a dream to bring true artisanal gelato to the U.S. market. We quickly saw a larger opportunity; premium gelato novelties were not being manufactured at scale because of how technically complex they are. That challenge became our innovation story, pushing us to create our own processes, adapt machinery, and build products that did not yet exist in the market," said Adolfo Joel Heller Cohen, Founder & CEO, Gelatys. "Our new Fort Myers facility isn't just an expansion, it's the infrastructure we always knew this brand would need when growing from a local concept into a national brand. We're the only manufacturer of its kind in the United States, and we built that from scratch. The ambition that started Gelatys hasn't changed, and looking ahead, we're just getting started."

The new facility reflects the full scope of Gelatys' growth trajectory. Since launching as a two-kiosk mall concept in Miami in 2016, the brand has expanded to 5,000+ locations across 26 states, with a retail footprint that includes Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, H-E-B, Kroger banners including Mariano's, QFC, Fred Meyer and King Soopers, The Fresh Market, and more.

Besides its manufacturing significance, the Fort Myers facility is creating approximately 75 new jobs in the region, adding to the roughly 50 employees that supported Gelatys' original Miami facility. This new operation is the production backbone of what Gelatys is building, an American-made frozen gelato novelties brand designed to scale.

For more information about Gelatys and Mini Gems, visit gelatys.com or follow @gelatysusa on Instagram.

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SOURCE Gelatys