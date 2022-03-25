Gelcoat Market Size to Grow by USD 540.49 million | Technavio

In-Scope:

Marine:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the marine segment under end-user category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The growing recreational boat and ship industry are expected to significantly propel the growth of the global gelcoat market in the marine industry.

Out-of-Scope:

Transportation



Wind-energy



Construction



Others

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (marine, transportation, wind-energy, construction, and others)

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (marine, transportation, wind-energy, construction, and others)

Key Companies- 3M Corp., Allnex Netherlands BV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BUFA GmbH and Co. KG, Eastman Chemical Co., Hacotech GmbH, HK Research Corp., Huntsman Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Interplastic Corp., MADER SA , Nivitex Fibreglass and Resins, Poliya Polyester Industry and Trade Ltd. Sti., Polynt Spa, RESOLTECH SAS, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., Sicomin, Sika AG, Sogel Inc., Turkuaz Polyester Resin Chemical Ltd. Sti., and BASF SE among others.

Driver- The growth of the marine industry and upcoming yacht project

Challenge- Increased price of gelcoat

The growth of the marine industry and upcoming yacht project Challenge- Increased price of gelcoat

Vendor Insights-

The gelcoat market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and investment in R&D to compete in the market. For instance:

3M Corp. - In December 2020 , the company partnered with eMurmur.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Gelcoat Market Driver:

Growth of the marine industry and upcoming yacht project:

Premium gelcoat products are used in boats, pools, and boat paints. Gelcoat is used in the marine industry to paint the interior and exterior surfaces and protect metal components from chemical attacks and UV radiation. They are highly durable and provide an aesthetic appeal and high-quality finish. They are widely preferred in the marine industry owing to their superior properties and high quality and durability. The upcoming yacht projects and increased recreational activities, particularly in the US, Canada, California, and Alaska, can also significantly drive the demand for gelcoat in the marine industry during the forecast period.

Gelcoat Market Challenge:

Increased price of gelcoat:

The increased price of gelcoat, owing to the rising prices of raw materials, such as styrene, glycols, and LER, is challenging the market. An increase in raw material cost results in a rise in packaging and transportation costs. As a result, vendors may increase the price of gelcoat further. Thus, rising prices of gelcoat are expected to hinder the growth of the global gelcoat market during the forecast period.

Gelcoat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 540.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.84 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Allnex Netherlands BV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BUFA GmbH and Co. KG, Eastman Chemical Co., Hacotech GmbH, HK Research Corp., Huntsman Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Interplastic Corp., MADER SA, Nivitex Fibreglass and Resins, Poliya Polyester Industry and Trade Ltd. Sti., Polynt Spa, RESOLTECH SAS, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., Sicomin, Sika AG, Sogel Inc., Turkuaz Polyester Resin Chemical Ltd. Sti., and BASF SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

