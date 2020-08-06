Gelesis Picks Qualtrics

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Gelesis, a biotechnology company, has selected Qualtrics.

Qualtrics BrandXM is one of the four pillars of experience management, integrating with customer, employee, and product experiences to enable a comprehensive view of insights and actions that shape the core experiences of any organization. BrandXM transforms the way organizations understand how their brand is connecting with consumers, monitor real-time changes to the competitive landscape, create meaningful experiences that resonate with targeted audiences, and predict which investments will have the greatest impact on delivering their brand promise. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/brand-experience/.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

