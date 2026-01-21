Geli Inc. Launches the Geli Essentia Bed at Las Vegas Market, Uniting Advanced Pressure Relief with Certified Wellness Materials

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geli Inc. is launching the Geli Essentia Bed at Las Vegas Market, introducing a new mattress designed for consumers who see sleep as a foundation for health, recovery, and everyday performance. The launch brings together two leaders with complementary expertise, Geli in advanced pressure relief engineering and Essentia in wellness-driven material innovation.

Geli Essentia Bed

The Geli Essentia Bed pairs Geli's patented gel pressure relief technology with Essentia's Beyond Latex™ organic foam, creating a sleep surface that addresses both physical pressure and the broader sleep environment. Built for production, the mattress reflects a shared commitment to performance, transparency, and thoughtfully selected materials backed by respected third-party certifications.

At the core of the mattress is Geli's patented gel pressure relief layer, engineered to deliver the lowest pressure levels available in the consumer mattress market. The proprietary gel system actively redistributes weight and reduces peak pressure at key contact points, allowing the body to settle naturally into alignment and helping relieve stress associated with prolonged pressure during sleep.

This pressure-relieving foundation is layered with Essentia's Beyond Latex™ organic foam, a proprietary material developed using wellness-focused material science. Essentia's approach emphasizes non-toxic construction and clean material inputs, including consideration of electromagnetic field exposure, supporting a more balanced and health-conscious sleep environment.

Essentia manufactures its foam and mattresses in a certified organic facility and holds Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certifications, along with Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 certification for material safety. The company is also certified to ISO 13485:2016 and is a founding member of the Well Living Lab, reinforcing its commitment to research-backed, healthier indoor environments.

Finished with a natural fabric cover, the Geli Essentia Bed delivers Pure Pain Relief through a carefully balanced combination of deep pressure redistribution, responsive support, and wellness-oriented materials. The result is a mattress designed to feel immediately relieving while supporting long-term comfort, recovery, and overall well-being.

The Geli Essentia Bed will be available exclusively in the Specialty Sleep Association showroom, C-1565, at Las Vegas Market. This launch marks Geli's first dedicated showing of the bed within its own space and invites retailers, designers, wellness professionals, and biohacker-minded consumers to experience a new approach to health-focused sleep.

Together, Geli and Essentia are introducing a mattress for a growing audience that expects more from sleep, measurable pressure relief, intentional materials, and thoughtful consideration of the modern sleep environment.

