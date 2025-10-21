GELITA Champions "BE ACTIVE!" in Nutrition and Delivery Formats with Novel Bioactive Collagen Peptides and Gelatins

SupplySide Global | Las Vegas, NV | October 29-30, 2025, | Booth #4465

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GELITA, a global leader in collagen proteins and gelatin solutions, will take center stage at SupplySide Global 2025 with its inspiring "BE ACTIVE!" platform, highlighting how the company's Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP®) and tailored gelatins drive innovation across the nutrition, beauty, and performance sectors.

GELITA

From beauty-from-within to sports nutrition and healthy aging, GELITA's versatile ingredients help brands meet consumer demands for products that support vitality, mobility, and well-being at every stage of life. With a unique combination of science, functionality, and clean-label appeal, GELITA empowers formulators to deliver superior nutritional, functional and sensory experiences, whether in beverages, gummies, bars, or other trending delivery formats.

"BE ACTIVE! is more than just a message, it's a mindset," said Angie Rimel, North America Product Promotions. "Consumers are seeking products that support how they live, move, and feel. GELITA's portfolio helps brands fulfill these aspirations through science-backed collagen ingredients and advanced delivery solutions."

GELITA's expertise extends beyond ingredients to formulation excellence, aiding manufacturers in creating innovative applications such as protein-enriched, low-sugar gummies, stable collagen beverages, and optimized delivery formats that ensure actives reach the body effectively and efficiently.

Don't miss GELITA at SupplySide Global 2025:

Booth #4465: Discover how GELITA's collagen and gelatin solutions inspire innovation and deliver vitality. Join the celebration! Sip, savor, and experience GELITA's 150 years of innovation with a VERISOL® and FORTIGEL® collagen-infused coffee.

New Product Zone: OPTIBAR ® will be showcased in the new product zone outside the entrance of the show floor.

will be showcased in the new product zone outside the entrance of the show floor. Supplement Solutions Stage, Booth #957: Join GELITA's Lara Niemann and Native Path's Elijah Hayes as they share insights on today's hottest ingredient: collagen peptides.

Lunch Brief: "The Science of Snack Satisfaction," October 29, 12–1 p.m. (South Pacific Ballroom C). Learn how OPTIBAR ® elevates bar texture and quality.

elevates bar texture and quality. OPTIBAR® is an Ingredient Idol – Food & Beverage Finalist —catch our Innovation Stage presentation on October 30 at Booth #5014!

About GELITA:

GELITA is a leader in innovation for gelatin and collagen proteins. Coordinated from its headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise, and sophisticated solutions. With more than 20 locations and a global expert network, state-of-the-art knowledge is always available to its customers. Drawing on 150 years of experience, GELITA's performance in collagen proteins drives its commitment to innovation, constantly seeking new solutions for food, pharmaceuticals, health & nutrition, and technical applications.

