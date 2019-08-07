Geller Advisors Announces Addition of New Leaders for Major Business Areas

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geller Advisors LLC ("Geller" or the "Firm"), a leader in financial advisory and wealth management, today announced the appointment of two new executives to lead major areas in its business:

Scott Bush has been named Head of Client Development and Experience. Mr. Bush joins Geller from J.P. Morgan Asset Management where he was a Managing Director, leading teams that developed and expanded select markets in the Midwest and Florida.

Mark Rubin has been named Head of Tax. Mr. Rubin joins Geller from FTI Consulting where he was a Senior Managing Director, leading the Family Enterprise Services practice and the Private Client Tax group for the Real Estate Solutions practice.

"We are excited to add two outstanding executives to the Geller Advisors leadership team," said Hayden Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Geller Advisors. "Scott Bush and Mark Rubin both have proven track records of serving high-net-worth families and their associated enterprises, and will have critical responsibilities within our growing business."

"Scott will focus on growing our client relationships and further refining the service experience each client can expect to receive. Mark will focus on enhancing our ability to provide strategic tax advice, as well as integrating our delivery of tax, investment management, financial planning and CFO services to clients. We welcome Scott and Mark to Geller Advisors as we continue our focus on safeguarding and simplifying the complex financial lives of our clients, so they can focus more time on what matters to them."

Before joining JPMorgan, Mr. Bush worked as founder and partner of the private equity firm WhiteHawk Capital. Prior to WhiteHawk he spent eight years at Maritz Inc. where he held various roles, including CEO of the Maritz Performance Improvement Company. He also served as CEO of Trans World Express and Head of Global Sales at Trans World Airlines. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bush served as the Director, Investment Missions for Overseas Private Investment Corporation ("OPIC"). He also served as Director of Placement, The Office of Presidential Personnel, at The White House.

Mr. Rubin was a founding partner of Relative Solutions LLC, a family enterprise consulting firm, where he developed a model for working with families who own and manage substantial assets, including operating companies, real estate, investments and foundations. He also spent twelve years at PriceWaterhouse, where he guided Fortune 100 companies, as well as significant family enterprises, in creating and implementing complex tax strategies. Mark is a member of the Family Firm Institute Board and a Chair of two global conferences, the NYSSCPA Family Office Committee and Friends of Island Academy.

About Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered Investment Advisor, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Geller & Company LLC, a strategic financial consulting and wealth management firm whose clients include high net-worth families, foundations and operating businesses. As of June 30, 2019, Geller Advisors had approximately $6 billion in assets it oversees, with $3.4 billion in assets under management.

Headquartered in New York City, Geller Advisors specializes in safeguarding and simplifying the complex financial lives of its clients. Geller Advisors delivers this through a true family office experience, including investment management, strategic financial planning, corporate and personal tax, and corporate and personal CFO services.

For more information please visit our website at www.gelleradvisors.com

Contact: Mark Semer

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

mark.semer@kekstcnc.com

SOURCE Geller Advisors LLC

Related Links

http://www.gelleradvisors.com

