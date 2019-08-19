Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman CPAs Announces New Office Address and Brand Identity - GRF CPAs & Advisors

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman CPAs, a full-service professional services firm providing clients with audit, tax, outsourced accounting and advisory solutions, announced today the firm has relocated its Metro Washington, DC-area office and rebranded as GRF CPAs & Advisors (GRF). The new name reflects the firm's growing advisory services practice and signals an increasingly diverse client base of nonprofits and associations, private businesses, government contractors, and individuals. The rollout of the updated brand identity coincides with the firm's move to a new office suite at 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 800 North, Bethesda, MD 20814.

"We're excited about our modern, sustainable office space as well as a significant update to our firm's corporate branding," said GRF's President and Managing Partner, Jackie Cardello, CPA. "While these changes punctuate an exciting new chapter for our firm, our leadership is still committed to GRF's legacy of exceptional client service supported by a unique firm culture where employees are valued and celebrated. Our mission and values are unchanged." She added, "True to the firm's values, GRF has several community service projects planned in the coming months."

GRF has served clients locally, nationally and internationally for more than 38 years, providing high-quality professional services to corporate and tax-exempt clients as well as individuals. Best known for its nonprofit focus, the firm provides services to more than 600 tax-exempt organizations annually including international non-governmental organizations, trade and membership associations, human and social service organizations, cultural arts organizations, private foundations, faith-based organizations, public interest organizations and other charitable institutions. GRF's work with international clients has taken team members to over 100 countries around the world and has become an important differentiator for serving clients with complex operations. While global in perspective, the firm continues to serve a variety of small and community-based nonprofit organizations – the client base upon which the firm was built.

The firm's updated branding signals recent investments in expanding the firm's capabilities to serve a broader client base. With the launch of the firm's Risk & Advisory Services practice and expanded technical resources available to government contractor clients, GRF is well positioned to offer additional business management services to clients.

The fresh, modern look includes the use of a bolder and more striking color palate to reflect an era of new ideas and possibilities. GRF's new corporate logo featuring overlapping geometric shapes underscores the team collaboration necessary to offer clients a more complete solution to support their financial and operational goals. To complement the new branding, the firm also adopted a revised tagline, Personal Service with Powerful Solutions.

The desire to create a better client experience was also the driving force behind the design of GRF's new Bethesda office space in the LEED Gold-certified Bethesda Crossing development. Designed by Fox Architects, the firm's new workspace combines modern design elements with energy efficiency and sustainable construction features such as open concept design and LED lighting. GRF's new office also incorporates the latest technology to drive efficiency and teamwork.

About GRF CPAs & Advisors

Headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan region with locations in Baltimore, MD and New York, GRF CPAs & Advisors is a full-service professional services firm providing clients with accounting, tax and advisory solutions. For over 38 years, the firm has supported the financial and operational success of for-profit and tax-exempt organizations locally, nationally and around the world.

Formed in 1981 through the merger of the practices of Michael C. Gelman and Jerrold Rosenberg, the firm expanded in 1988 with the addition of Michael A. Freedman and became Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman CPAs. Today the firm employs over 115 staff including partners, principals, and staff accountants as well as paraprofessional and administrative personnel. GRF CPAs & Advisors is recognized among Inside Public Accounting's Top 200 Firms, Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work For and the Washington Business Journal's Top 25 Accounting Firms. Accounting Today also honored the firm among their Firms to Watch and Top Firms in the Capital Region.

The firm is a member of CPAmerica, Inc., one of the largest associations of CPA firms in the United States. Our membership guarantees clients access to the expertise and resources of more than 4,000 accounting and advisory professionals at 78 member firms throughout the country. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, providing our firm with access to the eighth largest accounting network in the world with over 200 independent firms in more than 130 countries.

