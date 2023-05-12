Gelpro Australia Addresses Real-Life Health Concerns with High-Quality Natural Solutions

The Aussie Health and Wellness Brand Is Improving the Wellness Journey Through Impeccable Sourcing of Transparent Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelpro Australia is an Aussie health and wellness brand that prides itself on its core philosophy of sustainably using nature's finest ingredients to cultivate comprehensive health. This preventative approach to health and wellness is at the core of the company's philosophy as opposed to a reactive approach to health and wellness.

"Holistic health and sustainability are at the forefront of our philosophy," explains company co-founder and CEO Nagib Kassis, "We were tired of the lack of availability of natural-based supplements, we, therefore, developed a range of new products that focused on transparency of ingredients and sourcing."

As far as ingredient sourcing is concerned, Nagib and fellow co-owner Anthony knew they needed to create strict standards for every product they created. If they used beef liver, it couldn't just be 100% organic or grass-fed. It had to be both. If they needed collagen, it had to be sourced from bovine hides (the only truly high-quality source of collagen) and not hooves or bones. They needed to be able to track precisely where each shipment of ingredients came from, which required a unique level of transparency with each partnership that they made. They go as far as personally meeting the farmers where possible and understanding their story, making a connection from land to supplement.

"Every single ingredient that we use, we can tell you exactly where it came from," explains Nagib, "We can tell you who we bought it from, and we can assure you that we personally checked each batch as it arrived." This commitment to using reputable sources with properly vetted certifications created a baseline of quality for Gelpro — and it was just the first step.

"We're a family-run business," Nagib elaborates, "and once we've sourced the best ingredients, the rest of the process happens in-house." From milling to encapsulation, the entire manufacturing process takes place under the owners' collective watch and participation in the process. Packaging is also carefully managed, and every batch is hand tested and tasted by the owners.

The result is a range of products that are worth their weight in gold. From its iconic collagens to its growing selection of whole food-based supplements, each Gelpro Australia product brings with it the significant assurance that it was lovingly made following strict Australian manufacturing standards. This ensures that every batch has its desired effect, whether it's formulated to address a current health concern, maintain one's health, or anything in between.

Gelpro Australia™ Pty Ltd is a family-run Australian health and wellness company that operates with a holistic approach to health and sustainability at the forefront of its brand philosophy. The company was founded by two brothers-in-law in 2014 after they individually went through their own health challenges and discovered the healing capabilities of natural, high-quality health solutions rooted in ancestral wisdom. Since its inception, Gelpro has become known for its robust line of top-shelf collagens and whole food supplements. The brand is recognized as a health and wellness market leader and educator in the Land Down Under. Learn more at gelatinaustralia.com.au.

