Gelpro Australia Is Adapting to the Changing Expectations of Self-Care

31 Aug, 2023

The Health and Wellness Brand Has Expanded Its Line of Collagen Products to Meet the Ever-Changing Components of Self-Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to care for one's self as a part of a well-lived life is essential. This shouldn't be a self-indulgent or reckless activity. True self-care focuses on needs rather than wants. Many of the basic needs of life are nutritional in nature, and the founders of the Australian health and wellness brand Gelpro Australia know the nutritional needs of each person are unique to their body, mind, circumstances, experiences, and beliefs.

The brand was born out of the personal needs of its founders. CEO Nagib Kassis used collagen to resolve an early diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis. His brother-in-law and fellow Gelpro founder Anthony also used collagen to recover from a shoulder injury. Together, they used their shared knowledge to create their flagship formula, Peptipro, an elite product with impressive uptake due to the revolutionary use of hydrolyzed collagen peptides. While this was a key benchmark, though, the founding brothers-in-law quickly realized that they needed to go further.

"We recognized that the benefits of collagen are far-reaching, but it requires some tailoring to maximize its effect in each area of life," explains Kassis. "Our response was to branch out and begin creating additional products specifically formulated for skin, hair, sleep, and gut, as well as overall health. Our goal since we released Peptipro has been to continuously expand our range of collagen-based products as a way to adjust to the ever-changing components of self-care. If people need a collagen product for a targeted health and wellness need, we want to meet that with a precise product that can deliver the best results."

Gelpro now has an expansive catalog that boasts over twenty different products to date. Some of these offer marine collagen as well as multi-collagen mixtures that include eggshell membrane collagen. Others combine collagen with greens, while still others focus on complementary whole food-based supplements, such as seaweed, mushrooms, offal, MCT oil, and ghee.

Gelpro is also expanding geographically and recently entered the U.S. marketplace. From its impeccably high production standards to its wide range of products to its increasing international footprint, Gelpro is finding ways to serve the unique, ever-evolving self-care needs of its quickly growing customer base.

About Gelpro Australia

Gelpro Australia™ Pty Ltd is a family-run Australian health and wellness company that operates with a holistic approach to health and sustainability at the forefront of its brand philosophy. The company was founded by two brothers-in-law in 2014 after they individually went through their own health challenges and discovered the healing capabilities of natural, high-quality health solutions rooted in ancestral wisdom. Since its inception, Gelpro has become known for its robust line of top-shelf collagens and whole food-based supplements. The brand is recognized as a health and wellness market leader and educator in the Land Down Under. Learn more at gelatinaustralia.com.au.

