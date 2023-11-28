Gelpro is on a Journey Towards Complete Sustainability

From Immaculate Ingredient Sourcing to Timeless Steel Tin Packaging, the Australian Holistic Health Brand Is Proving That Small, Family-Run Companies Can Be Sustainable, Too

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holistic health brand Gelpro is setting a new standard when it comes to health and wellness companies. The Australian brand's whole food-based supplements are already revolutionizing their industry through a manufacturing process that pays unique attention to quality. Brand co-owners Nagib and Anthony personally meet the farmers they work with to build relationships. The pair continue to remain hands-on throughout the milling and encapsulation process, shepherding their raw ingredients from farm to tin.

This painstaking process creates a high-quality range of collagens and other natural supplements , all of which adhere to impeccable standards. But the brand doesn't stop there. Its commitment to quality spills over into a desire to maintain similarly high levels of sustainability

The sustainability portion of Gelpro's website starts with the statement, "At Gelpro Australia, we believe that our health and wellbeing is directly linked to the state of our natural environment." The family-owned business has backed up this claim with a dedicated commitment to working toward complete sustainability.

"Our ongoing journey toward sustainability starts with carefully and consciously selecting all of our ingredients," says Nagib, who functions as the brand's CEO. "We also embrace low-impact practices, like the 'nose to tail' concept of using an entire animal, including byproducts, like its organs and the collagen in its skin."

Along with ingredients, Gelpro's packaging is a stand-out sustainable element of its recent rebrand. The Gelpro team opted to package many of their products in timeless steel tins. This is for two reasons.

First, steel is one of the most recycled materials in the world. Second, the quality of the packaging makes it easy for customers to reuse the tin in other ways after consuming the product. Gelpro is even in the process of creating 100% biodegradable refill pouches so that customers can refill the same steel containers with minimal environmental impact.

From quality sourcing of ingredients to thoughtful packaging, Gelpro is demonstrating to the world that a company doesn't have to be large or create vegan products to be sustainable (many of the brand's collagens are byproducts of Australian and New Zealand bovine hides). If leaders are willing to embrace a truly creative and devoted approach to sustainability, they can turn it into reality over time.

About Gelpro Australia

Gelpro Australia™ Pty Ltd is a family-run Australian health and wellness company that operates with a holistic approach to health and sustainability at the forefront of its brand philosophy. The company was founded by two brothers-in-law in 2014 after they individually went through their own health challenges and discovered the healing capabilities of natural, high-quality health solutions rooted in ancestral wisdom. Since its inception, Gelpro has become known for its robust line of top-shelf collagens and whole food-based supplements. The brand is recognized as a health and wellness market leader and educator in the Land Down Under. Learn more at gelatinaustralia.com.au .

