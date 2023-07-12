Gelpro Prioritizes the Customer Connection with Every Supplement

The Australian Health and Wellness Brand's Products Come from the Intimate Interactions of the Company with Its Customers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelpro is a high-end, sustainable manufacturer of collagen and natural whole-food supplements. The brand operates in the Land Down Under, where it has created a wide range of elite supplements, many of which focus on a specific condition or health concern. Gelpro's research and development process is unique in the sense that its target audience (both male and female consumers seeking to naturally improve their health) heavily influences the development of each of the brand's formulas.

"Our first collagen product came from my own personal journey to successfully overcome early-onset rheumatoid arthritis," explains company CEO and co-founder Nagib Kassis, "We're a family-run operation, and my brother-in-law, Anthony, joined me after using collagen to heal an injured shoulder, too."

Kassis goes on to explain that as the sibling's fledgling company began to gain a customer base, it unleashed unexpected levels of growth, "Gelpro Australia truly flourished when we co-created products with our loyal customers," he explains, "They began sharing their experiences and needs. Our collagen helped with some of these, but more specific natural health formulas were needed, too. Now we produce products for sleep, skin, hair, gut health — you name it. We're always expanding our range and making adjustments based on what our customers' self-care needs look like."

Along with integrating the customer into the R&D process, Gelpro's founders are committed to remaining closely involved with the production process. The brothers spent five years developing the brand's original Collagen Hydrolysate . Now they spend their time overseeing every aspect of their in-house production and testing processes, as well. "Every single ingredient, we can tell you exactly where it came from," Kassis declares. "We can tell you who we bought it from, why they're a reputable source, and what verifications and certifications they have."

Gelpro is careful about the ingredients it uses. For example, it only uses collagen sourced from bovine hides and, in the case of its marine collagen, fish skin. No collagen comes from alternative sources, like bones and hair or scales, respectively.

"We're always stepping it up," says Kassis, "we'll never have a product that is stagnant. It's not just the best quality, and we're done. Once it's gone to market, we look at how to step things up again. How can we beat our own products? Our customers are a key part of that development process. They keep our finger on the pulse of consumer health and what wellness tools people need."

From watching every ingredient make its way from farm to packaging to endless R&D to a genuine and refreshing focus on the customer, Gelpro is setting a new standard for collagen and whole food-based supplementation. It's a standard that is already improving life south of the equator and will be available for health-conscious Americans to adopt when the brand enters the U.S. marketplace later this year.

About Gelpro Australia

Gelpro Australia™ Pty Ltd is a family-run Australian health and wellness company that operates with a holistic approach to health and sustainability at the forefront of its brand philosophy. The company was founded by two brothers-in-law in 2014 after they individually went through their own health challenges and discovered the healing capabilities of natural, high-quality health solutions rooted in ancestral wisdom. Since its inception, Gelpro has become known for its robust line of top-shelf collagens and whole food supplements. The brand is recognized as a health and wellness market leader and educator in the Land Down Under. Learn more at gelatinaustralia.com.au .

Nagib Kassis

T: 0452 334 489

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Gelpro