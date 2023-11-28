Gelpro's Beef Liver Capsules Are a Clean, Responsibly Made, Nutrient-Dense Health Solution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where processed foods and malnutrition are a growing concern, many individuals are turning to supplements packed with a variety of vitamins and minerals to fill the gaps. In the U.S., in 2019, 38% of all vitamin and mineral supplements were multivitamins. In 2021, Americans spent $8 billion on multivitamins alone.

However, research shows that multivitamins don't really have a proven effect. With the science coming up short, the team at Gelpro offers a more natural solution: beef liver.

"We believe nature holds the best solutions to our health," says Gelpro CEO Nagib Kassis. "All of our formulations are built on the belief that the best ingredients come from nature and can trace their roots in health and wellness back to our ancestral heritage. Of course, we use science to reinforce which ingredients we use and how we source and prepare them. But it all starts with the power of nature. Nature has a stronger place in the market than synthetic ingredients, fillers, or flowing agents, which is why we never use those in our products."

Gelpro's Organic Grass-Fed Beef Liver capsules are a perfect example of these beliefs in action. The ingredients are sourced from Australian cattle that are both grass-fed and grass-finished. Their livers are processed in a simple, clean manner that involves freeze-drying the organs before milling and encapsulation.

The resulting supplement is non-GMO and doesn't have any antibiotics or hormones. In addition, it is an exceptionally nutrient-dense form of natural vitamins. In fact, when created in a clean, non-invasive manner, as is the case with Gelpro's product, each dose of beef liver contains:

  • Protein
  • Iron
  • Copper
  • Antioxidants
  • Choline
  • Omega 3 fatty acids
  • Vitamins A (preformed), D, and K

In addition, all nine essential amino acids are present, as well as seven forms of Vitamin B.

The modern diet often lacks the nutrients required for a well-balanced lifestyle. Multivitamins remain an unproven and unpredictable way to address the issue. However, Gelpro's beef liver capsules fill the need for a multivitamin through a clean and effective supplement that provides the body with a natural source of many of the most important vitamins and minerals required for everyday life.

About Gelpro Australia
Gelpro Australia™ Pty Ltd is a family-run Australian health and wellness company that operates with a holistic approach to health and sustainability at the forefront of its brand philosophy. The company was founded by two brothers-in-law in 2014 after they individually went through their own health challenges and discovered the healing capabilities of natural, high-quality health solutions rooted in ancestral wisdom. Since its inception, Gelpro has become known for its robust line of top-shelf collagens and whole food-based supplements. The brand is recognized as a health and wellness market leader and educator in the Land Down Under. Learn more at gelatinaustralia.com.au.

