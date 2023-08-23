Gelpro's Microactive Collagen Peptide Powder Is a Clean, Bioavailable Source of Protein

The Aussie Brand Is Blazing a New Trail With Its Sustainably Sourced "Microactive" Collagen Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein is a critical part of a well-balanced diet as well as a basic building block of life. The amino-acid-based source of nutrients helps with countless bodily functions on a cellular level, from building muscle to repairing bones, producing enzymes, creating hormones, and generating energy. It helps the body develop, grow, and maintain its vitality.

While protein is important, you want to source it from the right places. Food options like eggs, chicken, lean meats, and seafood are excellent natural sources of protein. When a person struggles to get enough protein intake through their regular diet, they can also use a supplement. However, if they go the supplement route, they want to ensure that the product they use is clean and effective. That's where Gelpro comes into the equation.

"We're fiercely committed to creating the cleanest, most effective protein in the world," declares Gelpro's CEO Nagib Kassis. "Natural ingredients should have a strong place in the health and wellness market, which is why we don't use synthetic ingredients, fillers, or flowing agents. We harvest collagen straight from the source."

Gelpro sources its collagen products from a couple of key places . Its bovine-based Original Hydrolysed Collagen Power comes exclusively from the skin of grass-fed cow hides in New Zealand and Australia. Its Original Marine Collagen only comes from the skin of wild-caught and sustainable seafood sources, as well.

In both cases, once the natural ingredients are in-house, they undergo a careful manufacturing process that ensures maximum nutritional uptake — something Gelpro's team refers to as "microactive" bioavailability.

"Our microactive collagen peptides are broken down to a Dalton size," explains Kassis. "This microscopic size makes the product extremely bioavailable. It also makes it mix beautifully into coffee, tea, a shake, you name it."

Between the sustainable sourcing of clean ingredients and the manufacturing of innovative collagen peptides with extreme nutritional uptake, Gelpro is blazing a new trail in the area of collagen supplements. The brand's prolific range of collagen products also ensures that its customers have a protein source backed by targeted complimentary ingredients for every need, from hair to sleep to overall health.

About Gelpro Australia

Gelpro Australia™ Pty Ltd is a family-run Australian health and wellness company that operates with a holistic approach to health and sustainability at the forefront of its brand philosophy. The company was founded by two brothers-in-law in 2014 after they individually went through their own health challenges and discovered the healing capabilities of natural, high-quality health solutions rooted in ancestral wisdom. Since its inception, Gelpro has become known for its robust line of top-shelf collagens and whole food supplements. The brand is recognized as a health and wellness market leader and educator in the Land Down Under. Learn more at gelatinaustralia.com.au .

Media Contact:

Nagib Kassis

T: 0452 334 489

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Gelpro