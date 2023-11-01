GELSON'S BRINGS NEW MODERN CHIC TO THE DESIGN OF ITS FIRST STORE IN WEST LOS ANGELES

News provided by

Gelson’s

01 Nov, 2023, 14:58 ET

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reimagining "the Gelson's experience" for its 28th full-service store, Southern California's premier grocery brand has officially launched its first location in West Los Angeles. Located at 12121 West Olympic Boulevard on the corner of Bundy Drive, it serves as the anchor of West Edge, a mixed-use residential/office/retail development currently under construction.

Designed by the award-winning firm Shook Kelley, which has brought its imagination to other new and renovated Gelson's stores, the West L.A. property is a spacious 33,000 square feet of modern design and community-tailored amenities. From its polished concrete floors to hanging pendant lights throughout, the store is accented with geometric metal shapes, light wood slats and an abundance of playful wall art. The color palette is based on the Gelson's logo with a spectrum of dark caramel, mahogany and taupe, accented by creams and blue-greens.

A sleek wine & sushi/tapas bar serves as a communal hub, visually distinguished by a quartz counter and contemporary furniture as well as an outdoor patio. Along with a Wolfgang Puck Express build-your-own pizza bar and a café & bakery with adjacent seating, Gelson's West L.A. features serviced deli, meat/seafood, produce cutting/juicing, and floral sections, in addition to a self-serve salad bar, hot food and soup bar, poke bar, and dedicated wine and cheese section.

"The demand has long existed for Gelson's in West L.A., and we are excited to be the grocery anchor in this new mixed-use development," said Gelson's President & CEO John Bagan. "We have carefully grown the Gelson's brand for more than seven decades. This is a long-awaited milestone for us which we look forward to celebrating with the local community."

"The opening of Gelson's is an exciting milestone at West Edge as our first retailer," said Matthew Hines, Director at Hines. "Here at West Edge, we are creating an inviting and diverse community in this untapped area of West LA. Gelson's will provide residents and visitors with convenience and a variety of high-quality offerings that will enhance the experience of West Edge."

About Gelson's

Gelson's is a collection of premium food and beverage markets with 28 locations throughout Southern California featuring the full breadth and amenities of a traditional grocer with the high level of personalized service and tailored offerings of a neighborhood shop. Each store offers a wide range of carefully selected produce, meat, seafood, bakery, and floral items, as well as chef-crafted signature and seasonal recipes from Gelson's Kitchen, including deli to-go and catering. Shoppers can enjoy a unique collection of the best quality local, specialty, and organic products, along with favorite national brands. Gelson's has earned recognition for its selection of top-quality private brand products, virtual educational and tasting events, and charitable and community partnerships.

Founded in 1951 as an extraordinary food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Gelson's continues to be committed to the highest standards for quality, value, and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com and follow @gelsonsmarkets on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

SOURCE Gelson’s

Also from this source

Wine Lovers, Rejoice! Introducing Gelson's Exclusive Wine Club

Wine Lovers, Rejoice! Introducing Gelson's Exclusive Wine Club

Always bringing something new to their valued customers, Gelson's has announced the launch of the Gelson's Wine Club, an exclusive program that...

GELSON'S LAUNCHES ReCHARGE PREMIUM CONVENIENCE FORMAT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ROVE EV CHARGING CENTERS

Supercharging its seven-decade reputation as an innovator in Southern California, Gelson's has finalized a partnership with Rove, a developer and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.