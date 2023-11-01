GELSON'S BRINGS NEW MODERN CHIC TO THE DESIGN OF ITS FIRST STORE IN WEST LOS ANGELES

Designed by the award-winning firm Shook Kelley, which has brought its imagination to other new and renovated Gelson's stores, the West L.A. property is a spacious 33,000 square feet of modern design and community-tailored amenities. From its polished concrete floors to hanging pendant lights throughout, the store is accented with geometric metal shapes, light wood slats and an abundance of playful wall art. The color palette is based on the Gelson's logo with a spectrum of dark caramel, mahogany and taupe, accented by creams and blue-greens.

A sleek wine & sushi/tapas bar serves as a communal hub, visually distinguished by a quartz counter and contemporary furniture as well as an outdoor patio. Along with a Wolfgang Puck Express build-your-own pizza bar and a café & bakery with adjacent seating, Gelson's West L.A. features serviced deli, meat/seafood, produce cutting/juicing, and floral sections, in addition to a self-serve salad bar, hot food and soup bar, poke bar, and dedicated wine and cheese section.

"The demand has long existed for Gelson's in West L.A., and we are excited to be the grocery anchor in this new mixed-use development," said Gelson's President & CEO John Bagan. "We have carefully grown the Gelson's brand for more than seven decades. This is a long-awaited milestone for us which we look forward to celebrating with the local community."

"The opening of Gelson's is an exciting milestone at West Edge as our first retailer," said Matthew Hines, Director at Hines. "Here at West Edge, we are creating an inviting and diverse community in this untapped area of West LA. Gelson's will provide residents and visitors with convenience and a variety of high-quality offerings that will enhance the experience of West Edge."

About Gelson's

Gelson's is a collection of premium food and beverage markets with 28 locations throughout Southern California featuring the full breadth and amenities of a traditional grocer with the high level of personalized service and tailored offerings of a neighborhood shop. Each store offers a wide range of carefully selected produce, meat, seafood, bakery, and floral items, as well as chef-crafted signature and seasonal recipes from Gelson's Kitchen, including deli to-go and catering. Shoppers can enjoy a unique collection of the best quality local, specialty, and organic products, along with favorite national brands. Gelson's has earned recognition for its selection of top-quality private brand products, virtual educational and tasting events, and charitable and community partnerships.

Founded in 1951 as an extraordinary food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Gelson's continues to be committed to the highest standards for quality, value, and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com and follow @gelsonsmarkets on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

SOURCE Gelson’s