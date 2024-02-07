Gelson's Launches New Winemaker Series: First Collaboration with "First Lady of Wine" Heidi Barrett

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelson's wines have always earned high praise from customers and critics alike including notable recognition from Wine Enthusiast for their private brand wine. The launch of their new "Winemaker Series" is expected to be no different. The first winemaker in this series is renowned "First Lady of Wine" Heidi Barrett. Barrett is highly regarded for the exceptional finesse and quality of wine she has crafted over the years. She played a pivotal role in the creation of Screaming Eagle wine from 1992, which earned two 100-point scores from prominent wine critics. For Gelson's, she has created a rich, ripe delicious Red Blend that is a carefully balanced combination of Syrah, Petit Sirah, and Cabernet Franc and yields distinctive aromatics as well as dense berry and plum flavors.

Gelson's Winemaker Series
"When Gelson's approached me to collaborate with them for their new Winemaker Series I did not hesitate. Our shared high standards of excellence and commitment to delivering only the best quality products are perfectly aligned," said Barrett. "We have created a beautiful wine for elegant and enjoyable drinking."

"We are truly proud of this collaboration with Heidi Barrett reflecting the attention to detail and quality that Gelson's prides itself on," said President and CEO John Bagan. "Working with Heidi is just the beginning. We look forward to expanding the series with other renowned winemakers."

The select wine will be available in all stores or online on shop.gelsons.com on February 7.

About Gelson's
Gelson's is a collection of premium food and beverage markets with 28 locations throughout Southern California featuring the amenities of a traditional grocer with the personalized service and tailored offerings of a neighborhood shop. Each store offers a wide range of carefully selected produce, meat, seafood, bakery, floral and chef-crafted recipes from Gelson's Kitchen, including deli to-go and catering. Shoppers can enjoy the best quality local, specialty, and organic products, along with favorite national brands. Gelson's has earned recognition for its selection of top-quality private brand products, virtual educational tasting events, and charitable community partnerships. 
 
Founded in 1951 as an extraordinary food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Gelson's is committed to the highest standards for quality, value, and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail in a welcoming atmosphere. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com and follow @gelsonsmarkets on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

