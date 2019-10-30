Gelson’s Wines Debuts Three New Offerings – Opulent 2017 Reserve Cabernet, 2018 Malbec, And 2018 Rosé – From “Winemaker of the Year” Julien Fayard

ENCINO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving around the corner, Gelson's is uncorking three new bottlings in its exclusive collection of Gelson's Wines, all produced through its ongoing collaboration with Julien Fayard, named 2016 "Winemaker of the Year" by Wine Spectrum.

This Saturday, November 2, from 2-5 p.m., all 27 Gelson's stores will pour samples of the newly curated wines, complemented by Holiday meal tastings from Gelson's Kitchen. The wines include: