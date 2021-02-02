Geltor Adds Ingredient Science Industry Veterans to Leadership Team

Geltor leadership to drive product innovation, operational excellence, and commercial growth for specialty proteins. Tweet this

Meet Geltor's New Executives

Scott Fabro, VP of Business Development. Fabro brings three decades of specialty ingredient experience in the food and nutrition industry, and will lead commercial and business development, including the Ingredients-as-a-Service™ platform. Formerly, Fabro served as Chief Operations & Commercial Officer at Evolva. Fabro has held past leadership positions at Cargill, Sweet Harvest Foods, Kerry, and ACH Foods.

Alex Patist, VP of Operations. Patist comes to Geltor with over 20 years of experience in directing bioprocess development, scale-up, and deployment in the food, nutraceutical, biochemical and biomaterials industries. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading supply chain operations and new product development. Formerly, Patist served as SVP of Process Development & Manufacturing at Bolt Threads, and held critical roles at Cargill.

Michele Champagne, VP of Commercial Development and Regulatory Affairs. Champagne brings more than 35 years of experience in biotechnology, bio-based chemicals, food ingredient development, technology transfer and scaleup, and biomedical research. Her career has focused on leading teams for research, development and CPG applications in global companies, from startups at seed stage through fully operational publicly-traded companies.

Geltor continues to drive growth in the beauty & personal care market in 2020, despite challenges brought on by the pandemic. The company commercialized the first-ever bioidentical human elastin, Elastapure™, and secured $91.3M in new funding to commercially scale its Ingredients-as-a-Service™ platform. This year, Geltor plans to launch a number of new ingredients, including the first-ever animal-free collagen ingredient for the food and nutrition industries.

About Geltor

Geltor is the conscious biodesign company creating the world's largest selection of specialty proteins, with unprecedented biocompatibility, functionality and benefits for consumers. Geltor products are 100% animal-free, sustainably cultivated, and clinically demonstrated for high performance. Geltor was founded in 2015 by Alexander Lorestani and Nick Ouzounov and is based in San Leandro, California. For more information, visit www.geltor.com .

