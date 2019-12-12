Geltor CEO to Deliver Keynote at Society of Cosmetic Chemists Annual Meeting

The annual gathering is the premier beauty industry conference for cosmetic science education on core topics including ingredient innovations, regulation, formulation, sustainability, and claim substantiation, drawing over 1,300 attendees each year. The Henry Maso keynote lecture will precede the SCC Awards Breakfast ceremony, recognizing outstanding research and achievements in the cosmetic sciences. In addition to CEO Lorestani's appearance on the event stage, Geltor will share clinical data on the efficacy of its biodesigned vegan human collagen ingredient HumaColl21™ for topical skincare formulations at the Technology Showcase portion of the event.

Geltor is the California-based conscious biodesign company producing sustainable animal-free protein ingredients, starting with the first ever topical vegan collagens for skincare. With GELITA, the company is currently developing an ingestible animal-free collagen for the dietary supplements market, to be launched late next year. Geltor also recently announced beauty industry veteran and former Unilever executive Gina Boswell joining its Board of Directors.

Lorestani joins an esteemed list of speakers for the 2019 event, including Canada Research Chair Professor Timothy Caulfield, and industry leaders from L'Oreal, BASF, and Croda. The event is to take place from December 17 - 18 at the Sheraton New York Times Square.

About Geltor

Geltor is the conscious biodesign company creating the world's largest selection of designer proteins, with unprecedented biocompatibility, functionality and benefits for consumers. Geltor products are 100% animal- and GMO-free, sustainably cultivated, and clinically demonstrated for high performance. Geltor was founded in 2015 by Alexander Lorestani and Nick Ouzounov and is based in San Leandro, California. For more information, visit www.geltor.com .

SOURCE Geltor

Related Links

http://www.geltor.com

