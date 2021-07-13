Geltor Introduces PrimaColl™, a Next-Generation High-Purity Bioactive Collagen Made With Zero Animal Inputs For Use in Food and Beverage

PrimaColl™ is poised to expand the size of the global collagen market, already projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, as it now can appeal to uncompromising consumers who previously passed on collagen products due to their animal sourcing. "Collagen's popularity is accelerating year-over-year, in spite of its constraints as an ingredient derived from animals. With PrimaColl™, our customers finally have an unprecedented opportunity to access new markets with a bona fide collagen that is truly animal-free," said Geltor CEO and co-founder Alex Lorestani.

Geltor selected Swiss contract manufacturer, LSI (formerly known as Lonza Specialty Ingredients) to produce PrimaColl™. "We take great pride in combining our time-tested production expertise with the latest and most impactful technologies available today - an area in which Geltor is a pioneer," said Lukas von Hippel, Vice President, Global Head CDMO, LSI. "Our renowned ability to speed up time to market by combining technological skills, the highest standard of quality, and reduced overall investment can play a major role in their success."

Manufacturing of PrimaColl™ has begun in order to build commercial scale inventory through summer 2021. Geltor is currently in discussions with category-leading food and beverage companies, with potential for first-to-market rights in select product categories. Formulators and brand marketers alike have expressed excitement about a new high-purity, bioactive ingredient that also directly supports their commitments to sustainability and responsible sourcing. Samples of PrimaColl™ are currently available to commercial product formulators and can be requested at www.geltor.com.

Distinct from plant-based "collagen builder" or "collagen booster" formulations seen hitting shelves, PrimaColl™ is a real collagen. It is an exact match to the bioactive amino acid core of the less abundant Type 21 collagen. Like most collagens, natural production of Type 21 decreases into adulthood. This rare collagen type was selected in the biodesign of PrimaColl™ due to its important role in interacting with other collagens, which can help stimulate additional collagen production at the cellular level.

About Geltor



Geltor is the biodesign company behind the world's most advanced specialty protein ingredients. Through its ingredient technologies, Geltor offers best-in-class innovation that is uniquely able to respond to changing customer needs at unprecedented speed, precision, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.geltor.com.

