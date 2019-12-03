Geltor Names CPG Industry Veteran Gina Boswell To Board Of Directors

Ms. Boswell brings over 30 years of commercial experience from brands including Estée Lauder and Avon. At Unilever, she led the business delivery of $10B in revenue across all categories in the USA, including skincare, haircare, food, and beverage. Ms. Boswell has long been a leading innovator in consumer packaged goods, being recognized as a "Woman to Watch" by Ad Age; one of the "50 Most Influential People in Beauty" by Women's Wear Daily; and a "Top 50 Brand Innovator" and "Achiever of the Year" by Cosmetic Executive Women.

Geltor is the California-based biodesign company producing sustainable animal-free protein ingredients, starting with the first ever topical vegan collagens for skincare. The company recently announced plans with GELITA to commercialize an ingestible biodesigned collagen for the dietary supplements market, to be launched in 2020.

By joining Geltor, Ms. Boswell continues her prolific, decades-long track record of methodically utilizing foresight and championing purpose-driven innovation in consumer products. "Sustainability has always been a core value of mine," said Ms. Boswell. "I'm proud to serve on the Board of an award-winning company at the leading edge of responsibly-sourced, high-performance ingredients that are serving the changing needs of consumers."

Geltor CEO and co-founder Alex Lorestani added, "We're incredibly fortunate to have Gina join our Board of Directors. She is a deeply respected industry leader who has always been ahead of the curve, with her unique insights into the minds of beauty and CPG consumers across a variety of markets. We're delighted to work with Gina on making the customer experience of biodesigned proteins the absolute best it can be."

Ms. Boswell also serves on the Boards of Directors for Beautycounter, Manpower Inc., and Wolverine Worldwide. Her appointment to Geltor's Board is effective immediately.

Geltor is the conscious biodesign company creating the world's largest selection of designer proteins, with unprecedented biocompatibility, functionality and benefits for consumers. Geltor products are 100% animal- and GMO-free, sustainably cultivated, and clinically demonstrated for high performance. Geltor was founded in 2015 by Alexander Lorestani and Nick Ouzounov and is based in San Leandro, California. For more information, visit www.geltor.com .

