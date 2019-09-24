Geltor to Present at SynBioBeta 2019 Conference

Geltor's VP of Finance, Sachin Kelkar, and Communications Director, Erin Kim, are also slated to speak in separate presentations at the SynBioBeta conference, on October 3. Together the representatives of Geltor join Nobel Laureate Frances Arnold, and White House Assistant Director of Biotechnology and Biosecurity Ian Watson as speakers at the annual summit for engineers, investors, and entrepreneurs to showcase developments in the field of synthetic biology.

Founded in 2015, Geltor is the company behind the world's first completely animal-free and vegan line of topical collagen ingredients for skincare formulations, starting with the CEW Beauty Award-winning marine collagen, Collume™ in 2018. This year, the California-based company unveiled its second product, a maximally biocompatible type 21 human collagen ingredient called HumaColl21™.

"Geltor has made incredible strides as a business over the past four years," said Lorestani in advance of the event. "It's our privilege to be able to share our insights as leaders in the emerging category of consumer biology in a setting like SynBioBeta."

The biodesign company has enjoyed success in the Asian markets with the inclusion of HumaColl21™ as hero ingredient in the acclaimed, best-selling South Korean face cream, AHC's "Ageless Real Eye Cream for Face." Geltor was also recently voted by beauty industry insiders as a finalist for the Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors (ICMAD) Indie Beauty Innovator (IBI) Awards 2019 "Innovator Brand of the Year" title.

The conference will be held at SVN West from October 1 - 3, 2019.

About Geltor

Geltor is the conscious biodesign company creating the world's largest selection of designer proteins, with unprecedented biocompatibility, functionality and benefits for consumers. Geltor products are 100% animal- and GMO-free, sustainably cultivated, and clinically demonstrated for high performance. Geltor was founded in 2015 by Alexander Lorestani and Nick Ouzounov and is based in San Leandro, California. For more information, visit www.geltor.com .

