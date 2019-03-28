Geltor Unveils First Biodesigned Human Collagen for Skincare Market

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious biodesign company Geltor today announced HumaColl21™, the first ever human collagen created for cosmetics formulations, sustainably produced with zero animal inputs. HumaColl21™ is a first of its kind commercial human Type 21 collagen - the molecular root of youthful, resilient human skin - selected for its maximum biocompatibility with human skin cells. The ingredient will be unveiled at the upcoming in-cosmetics Global trade show in Paris, France.

"There are so many naturally occurring proteins with incredible functions outside of the current animal ecosystem," says Geltor co-founder and CEO, Alex Lorestani. "Our goal is to spearhead the use of bioactive proteins like collagen across new categories. HumaColl21™ opens the door to not only better results, but a better overall process that can safely be used across beauty, the food and beverage industry, and beyond."

Of the twenty-eight types of collagen that the human body produces, Type 21 has been identified as a critical precursor to human collagen types I and III - essential components to the maintenance of skin elasticity and youthfulness.

With the addition of the HumaColl21™ ingredient to Geltor's commercial portfolio, the company is uniquely able to establish a revolutionary paradigm of skincare biocompatibility. The sustainable fermentation process of these consumer proteins combines cutting edge advances in biology and computation, and enables production anywhere in the world using only a fraction of the land, water and time required to process animal collagen. Today, most collagen for consumer products is sourced from the skin and bones of factory-farmed pigs and cows, without consideration for biocompatibility with human skin.

Among the benefits HumaColl21™ can provide to consumers are unmatched purity, improved skin collagen content, reduction of wrinkles, firming and tightening of the skin, and improved skin elasticity and moisturization/hydration.

Currently, HumaColl21™ is being used as the hero ingredient in AHC's "Ageless Real Eye Cream for Face", a Korean anti-aging face cream, available online and in stores for ₩58,000 KRW (approximately $51 USD). The consumer product is being manufactured by Kolmar Korea, a leading personal care manufacturer in Asia.

"Geltor is raising the bar for the standard in the cosmetics and personal care industry," said a representative of Kolmar. "As we transition into an era of consciously aware customers, the demand for clean, animal-free products that deliver on user results is growing. Using HumaColl21™ elevates our product against competitors by not only allowing us to offer them clean, vegan ingredients but one that is also optimized for maximum performance."

Co-founders Alex Lorestani, PhD, and Nick Ouzounov, PhD, founded Geltor in 2015 and announced $18.2 million in Series A financing, led by Cultivian Sandbox Ventures, in October of 2018. Geltor made its debut into the cosmetics and beauty industry in April 2018 with their first biodesigned protein, Collume™ (then known as N-Collage™), an animal-free, non-GMO collagen that delivers superior cellular regeneration, protection and derma-collagen synthesis. Since its debut last year, Collume™ has been awarded the prestigious 2018 CEW Beauty Award for Innovation of the Year and became Halal certified. For more information, visit www.geltor.com .

About Geltor

Geltor is a biodesign company that has created the world's largest selection of designer proteins, with unprecedented biocompatibility, functionality and benefits for consumers. Geltor products are 100% animal- and GMO-free, sustainably cultivated, and clinically demonstrated for high performance. Geltor was founded in 2015 by Alexander Lorestani and Nick Ouzounov and is based in San Leandro, California. For more information, visit www.geltor.com .

SOURCE Geltor

Related Links

http://www.geltor.com

