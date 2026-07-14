GEM and Senhwa Biosciences have formally executed a Share Purchase Agreement for up to NT$500 million

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM") has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") with the existing shareholders of Taiwan-listed Senhwa Biosciences Inc. (TPEx: 6492), under which GEM has committed up to NT$500 million (approximately US$15.5 million) to purchase shares in the Company over the next 3-5 years.

Purchases under the SPA may occur from time to time at the election of certain shareholders, subject to the terms and conditions of the SPA. During the lifetime of the SPA, GEM will not, directly or indirectly, effect any short sale of Senhwa's shares.

Taiwan's biotechnology industry continues to attract increasing international attention through innovative oncology research, expanding global clinical collaborations and the adoption of artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery and clinical development.

Under the framework of the SPA, the equity commitment from GEM provides additional financial flexibility and is expected to support continued investment in Senhwa's clinical pipeline, potential in-licensing opportunities, and AI-enabled pipeline prioritization and expansion.

The company's lead assets are CX-5461 (pidnarulex) and CX-4945 (silmitasertib), two investigational oncology therapies being studied across multiple cancer indications. Senhwa has established research and development collaborations with organizations including the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI), BeOne Medicines, and CellType, a Y Combinator-backed artificial intelligence company whose platform incorporates technology developed with Google DeepMind.

"We are very pleased that a prominent international investment group like GEM recognizes Senhwa's long-term potential and has chosen to provide access to significant capital to Senhwa over the next few years," said Dr. Pin-Yen Huang, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Senhwa Biosciences. "GEM's validation strengthens our global market positioning as we continue to advance our oncology pipeline, expand strategic international collaborations, and bring innovative therapies to patients around the world."

CX-5461 is currently involved in studies sponsored by the NCI and Senhwa expects to initiate a clinical study combining the drug with BeOne Medicines' PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab. CX-4945 is being investigated across several oncology indications, including cholangiocarcinoma, CNS tumors and pediatric cancers. In addition, preclinical studies are evaluating both compounds as potential combination partners for RAS-targeted therapies, although their clinical utility in this setting has not yet been established.

From a regulatory standpoint, both candidates have secured orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from health authorities. For biotech investors, the pediatric designation is a key metric, as it preserves the company's eligibility to receive a marketable Priority Review Voucher (PRV) should the drugs eventually secure regulatory approval.

About GEM

GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion private equity and alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 590 transactions in 70 countries. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to small-mid cap management buyouts, private investments in public equities, and select venture investments.

About Senhwa Biosciences

Senhwa Biosciences Inc. is a Taiwan-based biotechnology company developing novel oncology therapeutics for cancers with significant unmet medical needs. Its pipeline includes CX-5461 and CX-4945, which are being evaluated across solid tumors and hematologic malignancy indications through international clinical and research collaborations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, anticipated financing, clinical development plans, regulatory milestones, strategic collaborations and the potential development of investigational drug candidates. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to clinical development, regulatory review, financing, commercialization and market conditions. Nothing contained herein should be construed as a guarantee of future clinical, regulatory or commercial outcomes.

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences, Inc