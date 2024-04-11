Gem Becomes a Global Underwriter of the 2024 Candidate Experience Benchmark Research and Awards Program

The CandEs as they're known recognize organizations that deliver exceptional recruiting, hiring, and candidate experiences

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CandEs , a research and awards program focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience and now part of ERE Media, today announced that Gem , an all-in-one hiring platform that enables recruiting teams to find, engage, and nurture top talent, has become a Global Underwriter for this year's 2024 Candidate Experience Benchmark Research and Awards Program .

Gem Candidate Experience Benchmark Research & Awards Program

"We're grateful for Gem's support. They're committed to building talent acquisition solutions that help recruiting teams simplify the chaos of managing multiple systems by merging candidate touch points from LinkedIn, email, the ATS, and much more," said Kevin Grossman, VP of Research, ERE Media . "Gem also understands that a quality candidate experience makes all the difference in recruiting and hiring."

The annual CandE Benchmark Research Program offers employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the CandE Benchmark Research Program has evaluated responses from over 2,000 employers and 1.6 million global job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard.

"CandEs has been a great partner to Gem and their latest benchmarks report are invaluable for setting industry standards and driving success across talent acquisition. We're excited to see how the TA community reacts and adjusts based on the latest insights from this report," said Steve Bartel, CEO at Gem.

Additional information about the 2024 Candidate Experience Benchmark Research and Awards Program can be found here .

About Gem

Gem helps talent acquisition teams hire with remarkable speed and efficiency through strategic, data-driven recruiting. With Gem, you have the flexibility to design the recruiting tech stack that works best for you. Our suite includes AI-powered sourcing, CRM, talent marketing, and analytics that integrate with the leading ATSs in the market. For those looking to consolidate tools, Gem also offers its own ATS – in addition to the core platform – as part of our all-in-one hiring solution.

Gem is designed for simplicity. Recruiters spend less time figuring things out and more time making hires. It's why users recognize Gem as one of the highest-satisfaction products on G2 with a 4.8/5.0 rating. Over 1,200 leading talent organizations, including Wayfair, Airbnb, Cintas, Zillow, and UnitedHealth Group, trust Gem to fuel their growth.

About The CandEs

The Candidate Experience Benchmark Research and Awards Program (The CandEs) is the first program of its kind focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Also known as The CandEs, the program was founded by Talent Board in 2011 and is now part of ERE Media. The CandE Benchmark Research Program delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.eremedia.com/candidate-experience .

Media Contact:

Kevin Grossman

831-419-6810

[email protected]

SOURCE ERE Media and the CandE Benchmark Research Program