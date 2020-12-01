GEM Edwards Pharmacy Earns Accreditation with ACHC

Accreditation by ACHC reflects GEM Edwards Pharmacy's dedication to excellence in patient care. Tweet this

"We are very excited and proud of this recent accreditation," said Justin Acri, PharmD, Director of GEM Edwards Pharmacy. "Obtaining our ACHC accreditation shows our patients, insurance providers, and regulatory agencies that we have the systems in place to accurately and safely deliver cost-effective medications in a timely fashion to patients across the country."

In addition to its ACHC accreditation status, GEM Edwards Pharmacy also holds accreditation from the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB), a quality accreditation designed for the compounding industry. For more information, please visit www.gemedwardspharmacy.com or contact us at 1-866-552-5522.

About GEM Edwards Pharmacy

GEM Edwards Pharmacy, a GEMCORE family company, is a licensed compounding pharmacy, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hudson, Ohio, providing traditional and compounded medications for patients, veterinarians, pet owners, and equine specialists nationwide. We strive to offer affordable medications and provide convenient, free standard shipping. For more information, visit www.gemedwardspharmacy.com or call 1-866-552-5522.

About ACHC

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC has become synonymous with value, integrity, and the industry's best customer service. Our mission is simple: We aim to deliver the best possible accreditation experience. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS. Visit www.achc.org to learn more.

SOURCE GEM Edwards Pharmacy