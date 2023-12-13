Gem Included in the Inaugural Fortune Cyber 60 List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gem Security, the cloud detection and response (CDR) company, today announced that it was recognized in the inaugural Fortune Cyber 60 list of the fastest-growing companies in the cyber space.

Gem's cloud-native and agentless CDR platform redefines security operations for the cloud era, enabling incident responders to significantly shorten the time to detect, investigate, and contain cloud attacks.

According to Fortune, "the Cyber 60 is a new listing of the most important venture-backed startups that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions and have not had an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit event." The list, which Fortune compiled in conjunction with Lightspeed Venture Partners, recognizes companies whose "products have earned the trust of major customers and investors." The Cyber 60 was assembled by analyzing market and survey data for over 300 cybersecurity startups. More information on the methodology used to construct the list can be found here.

"Being recognized on the Cyber 60 list is great validation of the market need for Gem's platform," said Gem Security Co-Founder & CEO Arie Zilberstein. "As organizations move more workloads to cloud, legacy security operations tools don't give SecOps teams the ability to respond to threats fast enough. Gem empowers SecOps with the platform they need to respond faster, reducing risk for the cloud infrastructures upon which their modern businesses depend."

Gem's inclusion in the Fortune Cyber 60 is the latest of several examples of market recognition for the company's products. Earlier this year, Gem was recognized by Gartner® as a Cool Vendor™ for the Modern Security Operations Center1, as well as a Sample Vendor for Cloud Investigation and Response Automation (CIRA)2 in the Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security, 2023.

GARTNER, COOL VENDORS and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gem Security

Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor™ for the Modern Security Operations Center, Gem delivers a cloud-native and agentless Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) platform that significantly shortens the time to detect, investigate, and contain multi-stage cloud attacks across your entire cloud attack surface, including major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.) and identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, etc.).

Founded by SecOps experts with years of experience performing incident response for some of the most sophisticated cloud attacks in the world, Gem is funded by GGV Capital, Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), and Team8, with strategic investments by Cisco Investments and IBM Ventures. For more information, visit gem.security.

1Gartner, Cool Vendors for the Modern Security Operations Center, Angel Berrios, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Pete Shoard, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Carlos De Sola Caraballo, 30 August 2023.
2Gartner, Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security, 2023, Charlie Winckless & Feng Gao, July 31, 2023.

Media Contact
Phil Neray
[email protected]
781-330-3832

