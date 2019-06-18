Gem labs to present latest innovations at the June Fair

Scheduled for June 20 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), the June Fair will bring together the major names in the world of gemmology, including the Asian Gemmological Institute and Laboratory Ltd, DANAT, Gemological Institute of America (GIA), GRS Lab (Hong Kong) Ltd, Gubelin Gem Lab Ltd, Guild Gem Laboratories, ICA GemLab Ltd and Swiss Gemmological Institute SSEF.

"It's imperative that we keep up with the latest advances in the gemmological field because these are indispensable to inspiring consumer trust and confidence in the gemstone and jewellery sector," says Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets.

Here's a technologies and services sneak peek of the fair:

DANAT -- the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones -- will offer pearl and gemstone testing services at the show, noting that it will be the only lab to provide unique pearl testing services onsite.

The lab will also have a display of natural Bahraini pearl jewellery pieces and historical pearling equipment, and a transparent lab section where show attendees may view and observe onsite testing.

GIA will give show attendees the opportunity to see live demonstrations of its newest instruments: The GIA iD100™ gem-testing device, the GIA UV Lamp and Viewing Cabinet, and the new GIA Polariscope.

At the June Fair, SSEF will present GemTrack™, a service linking cut stones to the rough stones from which they originated using gemmological techniques. According to the lab, the service involves the combination of crystallographic, structural, chemical and microscopic analyses, which allow for a detailed and potentially unique characterisation and fingerprinting of a rough stone.

ICA GemLab will offer its Premium Report at the show, waiving the express service charge. Same-day service for the Standard Report may also be availed of and issued by 6pm if the stones were received for testing before 11am. Mobile lab services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

GRS Lab (Hong Kong) Ltd will launch its "Platinum Award Report Book," which is presented only to the rarest gems it has tested. In addition to a detailed description of the gemstone and the results of the comprehensive tests done on the stone, the book will include historical and geological background information about the gemstone's source.

Acknowledged as the oldest gemmological laboratory in Hong Kong, the Asian Gemmological Institute and Laboratory Ltd (AGIL) will provide onsite gemstone testing and identification services, and present its latest diamond-screening instruments at the June Fair.

