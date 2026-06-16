GEM Launches GEM Daily Bite Product Featuring Earthlight® Whole Food Vitamin D Nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Markets, Bringing Whole Food Nutrition to the Vitamin Aisle

New product delivers broad-spectrum nutrition in a convenient bite-format built around recognizable, food-based ingredients and sustainable sourcing principles

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions announced today that whole food wellness brand GEM Health, Inc. (New York, NY) has launched the GEM Daily Bite, a whole food-based daily multivitamin featuring PLT's Earthlight® Whole Food Vitamin D ingredient as part of the product's thoughtfully sourced nutritional platform. The GEM Daily Bite became available at Sprouts Farmers Market stores in early 2026, expanding availability of the company's food-first daily multivitamin beyond its direct-to-consumer roots. The launch marks a significant milestone for the rapidly growing wellness brand, which has built a loyal following among health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to traditional pills, capsules and gummy supplements. The new product delivers broad-spectrum nutrition in a convenient bite-format built around recognizable, food-based ingredients and sustainable sourcing principles.

GEM Health, Inc.(New York, NY) has launched the GEM Daily Bite, a whole food-based daily multivitamin featuring PLT's Earthlight® Whole Food Vitamin D ingredient as part of the product's thoughtfully sourced nutritional platform The GEM Daily Bite became available at Sprouts Farmers Market stores in early 2026, expanding availability of the company's food-first daily multivitamin beyond its direct-to-consumer roots. The launch marks a significant milestone for the rapidly growing wellness brand, which has built a loyal following among health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to traditional pills, capsules and gummy supplements.

Among the product's featured nutritional components is vitamin D sourced from PLT Health Solutions' Earthlight Whole Food Vitamin D ingredient an organic, mushroom-derived source of vitamin D2 delivering 20 mcg and 100% Daily Value per serving that aligns with GEM's clean-label and food-based formulation philosophy. Earthlight is joined in the GEM Daily Bite formulation by a range of nutrient-dense food and functional ingredients including 187.5 mg of beta glucans (whole algae fermented beta glucan), 2 billion CFU probiotics (Bacillus coagulans MTCC 5856), 250 mg of curcumin (turmeric extract), 52 mcg of vitamin K2 (chickpea fermentation), prebiotic fibers (chicory root, acacia, and citrus fibers), plant protein and healthy fats from pumpkin seeds, antioxidants and natural fruit phytonutrients from orange powder and dried apricots, adaptogenic and functional mushroom compounds from fermented shiitake mushroom powder, warming digestive botanicals including ginger and cardamom and black pepper extract to support nutrient absorption. The formulation also includes quinoa sprouts and golden chlorella as part of a broad-spectrum nutritional platform designed around recognizable, minimally processed ingredients.

According to Sara Cullen, CEO and founder, the GEM Daily Bite was developed to fit naturally into consumers' daily routines while addressing common nutrient gaps with thoughtfully sourced ingredients. "Our core customer is someone who is already paying attention — to what they eat, how they move, how they feel day to day. They are not chasing trends; they've just gotten smarter about what actually works," Cullen said. "Every ingredient in our formulation is intentional, including our vitamin D2 sourced from mushrooms from PLT Health and Earthlight. What excites us is being able to deliver something genuinely better, not just a different form factor, but a more thoughtful and bioavailable source inside a product that already tastes good and fits into people's actual lives," Cullen added.

Vitamin D for the Discerning Consumer

Earthlight Whole Food Vitamin D is produced through a patented process using organic mushrooms exposed to ultraviolet light, creating a form of vitamin D2 derived entirely from food. The ingredient is valued for its sustainability profile, traceability and compatibility with clean-label product development. Mushroom cultivation requires relatively low land and water usage and avoids the animal-derived inputs associated with some conventional vitamin D sources.

"GEM has built a brand around authenticity, ingredient integrity and a genuine commitment to real food nutrition, which makes them an exceptional partner for Earthlight Whole Food Vitamin D," said Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing at PLT Health Solutions. "Consumers today are paying much closer attention to where their nutrients come from and how they are produced. GEM's decision to utilize an organic, mushroom-sourced whole food form of vitamin D demonstrates the type of thoughtful formulation strategy that resonates strongly in today's wellness marketplace."

GEM Daily Bite is now available through the company's direct-to-consumer platform, Amazon and at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, with additional distribution through KeHE, Faire and Airgoods. Additional information is available on GEM's official website.

For more information on the GEM Bite, visit: https://dailygem.com/products/gem-daily-bite-citrus-ginger?variant=44180023279798.

For more information on Earthlight, visit: www.plthealth.com/earthlight.

About GEM

GEM is a wellness company founded by Sara Cullen, who started the company after dealing with her own nutrient deficiencies, fatigue and digestive issues. These led her to create a "real food" alternative to traditional supplements. focused on creating food-based nutritional products designed to support everyday health through real ingredients, transparency and thoughtful sourcing. The company's products are developed for consumers seeking alternatives to

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

Voice: 407-412-9705

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Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Gem Health Contact:

Kelsey Coday

GEM Health

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions