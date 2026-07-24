PLT Health Solutions Science Team to Present Three Posters at Nutrition 2026 Conference

Presentations will include two human clinical studies on mobility and a pre-clinical study on gut barrier integrity and longevity

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced today that members of its science team will present three research posters at Nutrition 2026, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), taking place July 25–28 in National Harbor, Maryland. One of the world's premier nutrition science conferences, Nutrition 2026 is expected to bring together thousands of nutrition researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals and industry leaders from around the globe. The presentations will feature new research on mobility, joint health and longevity and gut barrier integrity by members of PLT's Clinical Research team, including Dawna Salter-Farfan, Ph.D., R.D., Senior Manager of Clinical Research, and Jennifer L. Murphy, M.S., R.D., Head of Innovation and Clinical Science.

"Nutrition 2026 provides an outstanding opportunity to share our latest research with the global nutrition science community while engaging with researchers, healthcare professionals and industry partners," said Dawna Salter-Farfan. "At PLT, we're committed to building a strong scientific foundation for our branded ingredients through rigorous research. We look forward to discussing these findings with attendees and invite everyone interested in our science to stop by and meet with our team." "It's an exciting time for PLT as we continue to invest in high-quality research supporting our portfolio of branded ingredients," said Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions. "Research like this is central to PLT's mission of providing our customers and the health and wellness community with meaningful scientific evidence that helps drive innovation and inspires consumer confidence in clinically supported ingredients."

"Nutrition 2026 provides an outstanding opportunity to share our latest research with the global nutrition science community while engaging with researchers, healthcare professionals and industry partners," said Dawna Salter-Farfan. "At PLT, we're committed to building a strong scientific foundation for our branded ingredients through rigorous research. We look forward to discussing these findings with attendees and invite everyone interested in our science to stop by and meet with our team during the conference," she said.

One poster highlights new clinical research on Kinexa® Joint Longevity Complex, PLT's newly launched joint longevity ingredient. Titled "A Novel Herbal Supplement Decreases Pain, Improves Mobility, and Modifies MRI-Detected Whole-Organ Knee Structure in Adults with Mild-to-Moderate Osteoarthritis," the randomized, placebo-controlled human study demonstrated significant improvements in joint strength, comfort, physical function and mobility. Advanced MRI analysis also showed improvements in cartilage composition, cartilage thickness and overall knee structural integrity, suggesting that the ingredient may positively influence both symptoms and underlying joint structure.

Poster Number: P01-23-26, Poster Board B-22

Location/Session: Aging and Chronic Disease (I) 07/25/2026, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

A second presentation features research evaluating Dynagenix® Joint+Muscle Formula, a standardized water-soluble Boswellia serrata extract. Titled "A Water-Soluble Boswellia serrata Extract Reduces Pain and Stiffness, Increases Knee Range of Motion, and Improves Functional Mobility in Adults with Mild Osteoarthritis," the clinical trial demonstrated reductions in pain and stiffness within as few as five days of supplementation, with continued improvements in range of motion, walking ability, functional mobility and inflammatory biomarkers over the 30-day study period.

Poster Number: P01-26-26, Poster Board B-25

Location/Session: Aging and Chronic Disease (I) 07/25/2026;11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

The third presentation explores a novel green tea extract rich in galloylated catechin dimers using the Caenorhabditis elegans model. Titled "A Galloylated Catechin Dimer-Rich Green Tea Extract Engages Stress-Responsive and Epithelial Pathways to Promote Gut Integrity and Longevity in Caenorhabditis elegans," the study found improvements in intestinal barrier integrity and increased lifespan. Transcriptomic analyses further identified modulation of pathways associated with epithelial maintenance, redox regulation and cellular stress resilience, providing new insights into the mechanisms supporting healthy aging.

Poster Number: P20-23-26, Poster Board D-91

Location/Session: Dietary Bioactive Components (I), 9:30-10:30 AM

"It's an exciting time for PLT as we continue to invest in high-quality research supporting our portfolio of branded ingredients," said Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions. "Congratulations to Dawna, Jennifer and all of the collaborating researchers whose work will be presented at Nutrition 2026. Research like this is central to PLT's mission of providing our customers and the health and wellness community with meaningful scientific evidence that helps drive innovation and inspires consumer confidence in clinically supported ingredients."

Attendees interested in learning more about PLT's research are encouraged to attend the poster presentations throughout Nutrition 2026. Copies of the posters will also be available from PLT Health Solutions upon request.

For more information, visit www.plthealth.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

[email protected]

407-412-9705

Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions