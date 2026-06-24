PLT Wants Attendees to 'Feel the Science' with Disruptive Beverage-Friendly Ingredients at IFT First 2026

Energy, Stress/Mood, Sports Nutrition, and Weight Management Applications Highlight a Growing Portfolio of Experiential Solutions

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's IFT First Conference in Chicago, IL USA, PLT Health Solutions, Inc. will be highlighting its portfolio of 'beverage-friendly' ingredients that provide a broad range of science-backed benefits for the white hot functional beverage market. Overall, PLT markets more than a dozen water-dispersible and water-soluble solutions suited for foods and beverages. At IFT, PLT will be focusing on four major health and wellness segments – energy, stress and mood, sports nutrition and weight management.

According to PLT Vice Presidentt of Marketing Steve Fink, with consumers increasingly turning to convenient delivery systems, the company has been engaged in an across-the-board campaign to either create or modify its ingredients to make them formulation-friendly in new delivery systems. "In approaching our ingredient development work, we've focused on things beverage producers want: uniform particle size and density, good water dispersibility/solubility, neutral taste and color and stability. Coconut-based Tropical Island beverage will feature PLT's Zembrin® ingredient that offers experiential calm focus and alert serenity in minutes. Mango Tango will feature Zynamite® S, providing visitors with a non-stim lift in mental energy and mood. Summer Berry will feature PLT's Rhodiolife® Rhodiola rosea, offering adaptogenic stress relief and balance. Watermelon will feature cellflo6® for endurance, recovery, blood flow and energy.

At Booth #3042, PLT will be sampling a number of 'made for the show' functional beverages. A coconut-based Tropical Island beverage will feature PLT's Zembrin® ingredient that offers experiential calm focus and alert serenity in minutes. Mango Tango will feature Zynamite® S, providing visitors with a non-stim lift in mental energy and mood. Summer Berry will feature PLT's Rhodiolife® Rhodiola rosea, offering adaptogenic stress relief and balance. Watermelon will feature cellflo6® for endurance, recovery, blood flow and energy. Other offerings will include a MegaNatural-BP® RTD Isn't Life Grape beverage for next-generation cardiovascular support and a protein-infused RTD featuring Supresa® Crave Control that can serve as a complementary solution for brands looking at healthy eating behaviors and weight management trends adjacent to the GLP-1 category.

According to Steve Fink, PLT's Vice President of Marketing, consumer experience is becoming a critical factor for product success—especially in the beverage sector. "Efficacy will always be the foundation when it comes to science-backed ingredients," said Fink. "But today's consumers expect more than just results—they're looking for products that align with their values and deliver a complete experience. That includes clean sourcing, traceability, and certifications—but also faster effects, enjoyable delivery formats, and standout packaging. In many ways, the experience of a product has become just as important as the science behind it. At IFT, we want the food and beverage industry to visit our booth, sample our ingredients and 'feel the science'. Many of these ingredients are experiential and can be felt by consumers within minutes or hours, making them particularly well suited for beverage applications," he added.

Fink will be giving a presentation on PLT's beverage energy ingredient portfolio entitled: New Horizons in Energy Beverages: Formulating for the Moment. The presentation will be staged on Tuesday July 14th, 2:30pm CDT.

Highlighting Four Hot Health & Wellness Categories

For several years, functional beverages have been one of the fastest growing segments of the natural products industry. At IFT, PLT will be featuring beverage-friendly ingredients that add more function than traditional ingredients like vitamins, protein and minerals.

Energy

PLT offers both stimand non-stim energy ingredients with its zumXR® Extended Release Caffeine and Zynamite® S. Both ingredients offer fast-acting physical and mental energy. cellflo6® is currently featured in a range of energy drink formulations, including a 7-ELEVEN-branded energy beverage called 7-Select Fusion Energy.

Sports Nutrition

As part of its Sports Nutrition portfolio, beverage friendly ingredients include MegaNatual-BP® grape seed extract and cellflo6® for enhanced blood flow and endurance, as well as RipFACTOR® Muscle Accelerator, which features extensive clinical science demonstrating improved muscle strength and endurance.

Weight Management

PLT's award-winning weight management ingredient portfolio will feature beverage friendly Slendacor®` Weight Management Complex and Supresa®` Crave Control at IFT First. Slendacor has been the subject of multiple clinical studies that have demonstrated fast-acting weight loss, non-stimulant calorie burning and body shaping benefits. Supresa has been clinically demonstrated to help people resist the urge to snack. Both MegaNatural-BP and Slendacor also have clinically demonstrated cardiometabolic benefits.

Stress/Mood

For the white hot stress/mood and cognitive health categories, PLT will be showcasing Rhodiolife® Rhodiola rosea that leads the exciting adaptogen trend and Zembrin® Sceletium tortuosum, that has extensive clinical work showing reduced stress and enhanced mood in less than 2 hours from ingestion.

According to Fink, with consumers increasingly turning to more convenient delivery systems, the company has been engaged in an across-the-board campaign to either create or modify its ingredients to make them formulation-friendly in new delivery systems. "Beverages present a range of challenges when it comes to consumer sensory and experience. This is especially true when it comes to plant-based and botanical ingredients," he said. "In approaching our ingredient development work, we've focused on things beverage producers want: uniform particle size and density, good water dispersibility/solubility, neutral taste and color and stability. At the same time, our beverage-friendly ingredients maintain features that every product developer wants: they are fast-acting to the point of being experiential, they are low dose and maybe most importantly, they are backed by quality clinical science," he added.

The PLT booth will be #3042.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks, LLC

E-mail: [email protected]

407-412-9705

Company Contact:

Steve Fink, Vice President, Marketing

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions