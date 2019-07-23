Gem Miner's Jubilee Gem and Jewelry Show Features PA Geological Survey Group Display

Visit http://www.gem-show.com for updates, admission discounts and additional information.

This year's featured demonstration will be the Pennsylvania Geological Survey group which will arrange a display focusing on the minerals and mining history of local Cornwall and Grace Mines and staff will be available for providing information and answering questions. The Central Pennsylvania Rock and Mineral Club and Tuscarora Lapidary Society will also be a source of educational demonstrations. To add a little flavor to the show, Boyd's Cardinal Hollow Winery will offer free samples of their unique wines from their top selling Whiskey Mead which is fermented in Bourbon barrels to their tongue toasting Jalapeno Wine sold by the bottle.



Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Handicapped accessible and free parking. Admission is $6 and free for children under 12.

Gem Miner's Jubilee and Holiday Shows are a yearly exhibition and sale of some of the foremost products & collectibles of Earth's treasures. The three day August show and a Holiday Gift Show in November provide an opportunity to meet source dealers bringing the finest collections available.

For Information, contact: Teresa Schwab, (301) 807-9745

SOURCE Mid-Atlantic Gem and Mineral Association

Related Links

https:/www.gem-show.com

