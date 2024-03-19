GEM Partners' Report of Japan's Video Streaming Market: U-NEXT Expands Its Market Share and Closes in on Netflix, Leader for Five Consecutive Years

TOKYO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

- SVOD Market Continues to Grow, Exceeding 500 Billion Yen (Up 12.1% YoY) -

GEM Partners Inc., a provider of data and digital marketing services for the entertainment industry, has published a report called "Japan's 5-Year Video-on-Demand (VOD) Market Forecast (2024-2028)," which estimates the size of Japan's VOD market in 2023 and forecasts the market size for each year after that through 2028 under three scenarios. In this release, GEM Partners presents the size and share of the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market in Japan by service as excerpts from the report.

Japan's SVOD Market Share Chart from 2022 to 2023: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108108/202403148007/_prw_PI1lg_Jwldtky0.png

- Japan's SVOD Market Sees Continued Growth in 2023, Reaching 505.4 Billion Yen

Japan's SVOD service market in 2023 is estimated to be 505.4 billion yen, up 12.1% from the previous year. Market share is calculated by the estimated total amount consumers pay to subscription service providers and does not include advertising and other revenues.

The market size has continued to expand: 322.2 billion yen in 2020 (+34.7% YoY), 386.2 billion yen in 2021 (+19.9% YoY), and 450.8 billion yen in 2022 (+16.7% YoY) reflecting the growing demand for home entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic. Although the momentum has slowed somewhat, the market continues to expand.

- Netflix Maintains Dominance in Japan's SVOD Market, U-NEXT Emerges as Strong Competitor

Looking at the share of each service in Japan's SVOD market, Netflix has maintained the top position since 2019. This is the fifth consecutive year it has held the top position despite two consecutive years of Y-on-Y declines.

U-NEXT was the next largest service, with a 15.0% market share (+2.4 pt. YoY). U-NEXT has continued to increase its market share since 2019 and, in 2022, it surpassed Amazon Prime Video to take second place. It saw a further increase in market share due to the service integration with Paravi starting in July 2023.

*Paravi's market share figure is until June as a stand-alone service. After the merger with U-NEXT, Paravi's market share is included in U-NEXT's figure.

Of the 14 services surveyed this year, U-NEXT, Amazon Prime Video, Docomo Anime Store, and FOD increased their share from the previous year. U-NEXT increased its share most sharply from the previous year.

The report includes Japan's market size and share trends by service for SVOD, rental-type video distribution (TVOD), and video sales (EST). It also estimates the market size of the overall video distribution market, including SVOD, TVOD, and EST, in 2023 and forecasts the market size until 2028 based on "base," "optimistic," and "pessimistic" scenarios. Furthermore, the above estimation logic is detailed so readers can confirm the method.

Report Summary

Product Name: Japan's 5-Year Video-on-Demand (VOD) Market Forecast (2024-2028)

Price: 400,000 Japanese yen

Purchase or inquiry: GEM Standard ( https://gem-standard.com/p/en/162 )

About GEM Partners Inc.

GEM Partners Inc. has 10+ years' experience in providing the most trusted and accurate predictive analysis of theatrical and home entertainment revenue, and digital media execution services with unmatched marketing insights and analytical expertise in the entertainment industry.

SOURCE GEM Partners Inc.