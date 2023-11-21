Gem Selected as Finalist for Cloud Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise) in 2023-2024 Cloud Awards

Gem's cloud-native and agentless CDR platform redefines security operations for the cloud era

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gem Security , the cloud detection and response (CDR) company, today announced that it has been shortlisted in the category of Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise) for the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards .

Gem's cloud-native and agentless CDR platform redefines security operations for the cloud era, enabling incident responders to significantly shorten the time to detect, investigate, and contain cloud attacks.

The Cloud Awards

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards has sought to promote and celebrate excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Past winners include Attivo Networks, Dig, Guardicore, and Tanium. Hundreds of organizations entered the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

"Legacy detection and response tools weren't designed for the scale and complexity of modern multi-cloud environments," said Gem Security Co-Founder & CEO Arie Zilberstein. "Gem empowers SecOps teams with a simple and automated approach enabling them to respond faster and effectively defend the cloud infrastructures upon which their businesses depend."

Unlike traditional cloud security tools designed for the "shift left" needs of DevOps teams for managing static vulnerabilities and compliance, the Gem platform was designed from the ground up to address the real-time, "right of boom," threat detection and incident response needs of SecOps teams.

The platform is rapidly operationalized by plugging directly into cloud environments via APIs to continuously collect rich telemetry; sending alerts to existing SOC tools including SIEM, SOAR, and XDR; and enriching investigations with context from other tools such as IAM, CSPM/CWPP, EDR, and ticketing.

Built upon a data lake architecture for scalability and cost-effectiveness, the Gem platform identifies and investigates suspicious activity using advanced behavioral analytics models and correlations specifically developed for the way the cloud operates.

When a suspicious activity occurs, Gem creates a visual investigation timeline showing everything that happened before, during, and after the alert – delivering the full story of a multi-stage attack in minutes versus hours or days of manual queries, thereby significantly reducing Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). SOC teams can immediately contain attacks using automated pre-built actions such as deleting users, isolating compromised instances, and taking forensic snapshots.

This industry recognition comes on the heels of Gem being recognized by Gartner® as a Cool Vendor™ for the Modern Security Operations Center1, as well as a Sample Vendor for Cloud Investigation and Response Automation (CIRA)2.

Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "In what has been a tough year at times for the tech industry, we have seen another remarkable year of innovation in the Cloud. All shortlisted organizations have displayed unique points of merit and made it through a fiercely competitive initial stage."

Entries are accepted from across the globe and across multiple industry sectors.

About Gem Security

Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor™ for the Modern Security Operations Center, Gem delivers a cloud-native and agentless Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) platform that significantly shortens the time to detect, investigate, and contain multi-stage cloud attacks across your entire cloud attack surface, including major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.) and identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, etc.).

Founded by SecOps experts with years of experience performing incident response for some of the most sophisticated cloud attacks in the world, Gem is funded by GGV Capital, Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), and Team8, with strategic investments by Cisco Investments and IBM Ventures. For more information, visit gem.security .

