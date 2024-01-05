GEM Service opens Columbus-area office

WALBRIDGE, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEM Service., a member of the Rudolph Libbe Group, has announced the opening of a new Columbus-area regional office as it expands its HVAC maintenance service offerings in central Ohio.

GEM Service Vice President Nick Baer said the office, located in the Worthington Commerce Center at 6155 Huntley Road, Suite L, Columbus, OH 43229, will be headquarters for six HVAC technicians, as well as administrative staff. GEM Service intends to add more technicians from various trades as the business grows.

"The new office will help us better serve our existing customer base in central Ohio and give us the opportunity to branch out," Baer said. "We share the central Ohio GEM Service staff's excitement about the possibilities in the region."

GEM Service's central Ohio business had previously been conducted from its Lima offices, but Baer said its growth in the Columbus market, fueled by existing customers as part of its "Customers for Life" strategy, convinced it to open the new regional office.

While this office will initially focus on HVAC maintenance, all the GEM Service offerings – electrical, plumbing, HVAC, facility management, utility procurement, and commercial/industrial duct cleaning, testing and balancing – will be available to existing and new customers.

The Columbus office is led by Regional Manager Zach Aichholz along with Service Manager Zach Arbogast and Business Development Manager Ben Decatur.

GEM Service

Based in Toledo, Ohio, GEM Service was founded in 1999 with operations in northwest, central and northeast Ohio as well as southeast Michigan. With an extensive offering of HVAC and facility maintenance services, GEM Service currently has over 1,000 active commercial and industrial customer sites under its care.

GEM Service is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group (RLG), a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Detroit, Michigan, areas. For additional information, visit RLGBuilds.com.

SOURCE GEM Inc.