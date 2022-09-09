Gemba Finance Announces Participation in the Tech Nation Growth Platform

The fintech company has joined the UK's leading growth program to scale-up its footprint in the sector.

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemba Finance, a licensed financial institution in the United Kingdom, today announced its participation in the Tech Nation growth platform's Fintech 5.0 cohort. With 30% of created in the UK unicorns being supported byTech Nation, the company's participation in the program secures its standing as a leading scaleup innovating in the fintech sector.

Gemba Finance's white-labeled cloud platform enables any company or community to create a new bank online in under one day without coding, compliance, and infrastructural headaches. The company offers an expansive suite of products including a payment gateway, e-banking solution, and more. Gemba's all-in-one online banking and payment gateway solution is fast, reliable, and secure, and designed to help users launch their own neobank quickly and easily.

"While demand for fast, compliant, and secure digital payments is growing, time and resources spent on transactions are often growing too. Gemba's goal is to become a changer in this game and provide a service that will streamline payment processes for our clients. We are proud to join the current Tech Nation cohort to learn, partner, and share knowledge," said Vladimir Dereviagin, Co-Founder of Gemba.

Alexander Legoshin, Co-Founder and CEO of Gemba, added, "Gemba's team is building a product that adds value and revolutionizes financial markets: a simple but robust business management tool based on a scalable payment infrastructure, that just works. We are excited to be a part of the program, and we believe that it will help us learn, and improve our product and scale".

Tech Nation connects critical thinkers, industry leaders, philanthropists and forward-thinking founders across all UK regions, and builds bespoke programs to set scaling tech businesses up for success. Its Fintech 5.0 cohort is recognized as an exclusive network of high-growth UK tech companies transforming the fintech/insurtech sector.

Gemba solves industry problems such as payment delays, additional expenses, penalties, etc. by integrating directly into its customers' business management software. Through this integration, Gemba understands its customers' businesses better, and as a result, is able to comply with current AML regulations without interrupting customers' business processes. By partnering with Tech Nation, Gemba gains a competitive edge to overcome scaling challenges, support decision making through unique data, and expand its growing network, creating additional monetary value and jobs in the UK economy and beyond. This can be seen in the success of program alumni , which collectively have raised $28+ billion and employ 40,000+ people.

About Gemba:

We help businesses to build their financial infrastructure and individuals manage their assets efficiently. Gemba integrates into customers' business management software. Through this verified integration, Gemba can offer fast, secure and seamless payments worldwide. The company offers a fully compliant and intuitive mobile and web banking solution for everyday use. This allows businesses to onboard easily within at least 90 minutes, while also providing individuals the option of multiple accounts through their user-friendly website or app, with features such as fast money processing speed in just seconds!

