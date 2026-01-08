Gemba Ignites "Fintech-in-a-Box" Revolution: Launches on Microsoft & Google Marketplaces to Let Any Tech Company Become a Bank in Minutes

Gemba's platform is now available on Google and Microsoft marketplaces to enable global tech firms to launch branded banking apps in under seven minutes—with up to 70% revenue retention and full regulatory coverage.

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemba Finance Ltd. ("Gemba"), the UK-based Authorised Payment Institution and infrastructure pioneer, today announced a transformative expansion of its embedded finance platform. With official listings on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace, Gemba is now empowering global Technology companies to pivot into Fintech without the regulatory burden — enabling them to launch fully branded banking apps in under seven minutes.

This strategic move is backed by significant institutional validation, including Gemba's recent selection for the JPMorgan Chase Fintech Forward Programme and its recognition as a UK Government-Recommended Banking Partner.

From Tech Company to Fintech Powerhouse

The traditional barriers to entering the financial services market—years of regulatory approval, millions in capital, and complex banking partnerships—have effectively been dismantled. Gemba's "Turnkey Banking" model allows any software platform, marketplace, or digital community to embed financial services instantly.

"We are building a global financial marketplace where every tech founder can become a fintech founder," said Alexander Legoshin, CEO of Gemba. "By abstracting the complexity of compliance and banking rails, we allow our partners to focus on what they do best: building great products and growing their communities."

The 70% Revenue Retention Opportunity

Gemba is introducing a disruptive economic model that turns banking from a cost center into a major profit engine for its partners.

High-Margin Revenue Share: In a market-leading move, Gemba allows partners to retain up to 70% of the revenue on custom fees they set for their users, alongside a 20% share of base transaction fees. This allows platforms to monetize their user base more effectively than ever before.

Fintech Marketplace Ecosystem: Partners are not just launching standalone apps; they are joining a "Fintech Marketplace" where apps can interact, share liquidity, and access a suite of plug-and-play financial services.

Unmatched Credibility & Security

Gemba's marketplace debut is underpinned by a "Trust Trinity" of regulatory and institutional backing:

Regulatory Shield: Partners operate under Gemba's FCA license (FRN: 804853), with Gemba assuming full liability for KYC, AML, and sanctions screening.

Tier-1 Banking Rails: All funds are safeguarded through Gemba's correspondent network.

Institutional Validation: The company's participation in the JPMorgan Chase Fintech Forward Programme and listing in the Department for Business & Trade's Investment Support Directory validate its operational robustness for enterprise-grade deployments.

Availability

Gemba's white-label banking solution is available immediately on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace. Enterprise clients can leverage their existing Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) or Google Cloud commits to procure the solution, streamlining adoption and procurement.

About Gemba

Gemba Finance Ltd. is a London-based fintech and Authorised Payment Institution regulated by the FCA. It provides a full-stack embedded finance platform, enabling non-financial businesses to offer banking services, cards, and payments to their customers.

Website: https://ge.mba

