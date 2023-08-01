Gembah Launches the First Marketplace to Fast-Track Unique Product Development

The Gembah Marketplace accelerates time to market by connecting sellers to unique, data-driven products and pre-committed factories ready to start manufacturing.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gembah launches the Gembah Marketplace, an online marketplace of data-driven, factory-backed products available for immediate purchase and manufacturing. These products aren't sold elsewhere, which enables sellers to swiftly bring unique products to market.

Many e-commerce companies and brands struggle to quickly adapt to trends and consumer demands, failing to launch new products before the market is saturated. Developing new products from scratch has historically been an expensive, time-consuming and oftentimes risky nine to 12 month process. The Gembah Marketplace reduces time and cost for sellers by an average of 50% and shortens the product development process to as little as three months by offering sellers a robust catalog of unique, in-demand products ready to be brought to market.

The traditional product development process can often include one to three months of market research to understand consumer needs and preferences, followed by four to six months of detailed product design. Once a product design is finalized, it's common for e-commerce companies and product lines to spend an additional two to four months seeking out a factory that can manufacture the specific product design and moving through the sampling phase. The product development journey often stalls in this stage of development, with many organizations failing to bring their product to life. And those that successfully partner with a factory are often late to market, risking their success by releasing their hard-won product into a saturated market.

The Gembah team has made it their mission to overhaul the traditional product development process and help sellers thrive. Gembah CEO and co-founder Henrik Johansson says, "We recognize the challenges of bringing new products to market, particularly for small businesses that lack the significant resources of larger corporations. Gembah has spent several years developing a global network of more than 2,000 factories and hundreds of product development experts while refining a research process that deep-dives into consumer needs and trends. The result is the Gembah Marketplace, which offers sellers the opportunity to identify unique new products that complement their current portfolio and place purchase orders before any other company can, enabling them to be first to market."

Gembah also has a solution that reduces the risk of copycat products: Each seller has the option to become the exclusive buyer of a specific product, preventing others from selling the same product under a different brand name. Gembah also has strict agreements with the factories in its network that prevent them from manufacturing the same products for other companies as long as the seller meets or exceeds annual spend thresholds. This reduces competition and protects profit margins for all involved.

Gembah customer Matt Howitt says, "The Gembah Marketplace is a game changer for anyone who creates consumer products. We no longer have to either start from scratch or from a factory's existing designs. Instead, the Gembah Marketplace presents us with proprietary innovative designs for new products that work with our budget and timelines. When we choose a product, we already have clarity into unit economics and launch timelines, which reduces risk and removes uncertainty from the product development process."

Gembah Inc operates a global platform and marketplace for consumer product development, with offices in Austin, Texas (USA), Dongguan (China), Kolkata (India), Mexico City (Mexico), Medellin (Columbia), and Bangkok (Thailand). The Gembah Marketplace is the latest innovation launched by Gembah.

