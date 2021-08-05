GemCap Closes Five Loan Facilities in July

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GemCap closed five loan facilities in July spanning a wide-range of industries. "While other lenders were on vacation, GemCap focused on business, closing more than a facility per week," said Richard Ellis, Co-President. David Ellis, also Co-President, replied: "Our economy can't wait. GemCap wants to be part of the American recovery story, and that all starts with small and mid-sized businesses."

The loans totaled over $20 million in commitments and encompassed companies in the financial services, automotive parts, retail / ecommerce, oil & gas, and food production sectors.