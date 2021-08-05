GemCap Closes Five Loan Facilities in July
Aug 05, 2021, 07:00 ET
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GemCap closed five loan facilities in July spanning a wide-range of industries. "While other lenders were on vacation, GemCap focused on business, closing more than a facility per week," said Richard Ellis, Co-President. David Ellis, also Co-President, replied: "Our economy can't wait. GemCap wants to be part of the American recovery story, and that all starts with small and mid-sized businesses."
The loans totaled over $20 million in commitments and encompassed companies in the financial services, automotive parts, retail / ecommerce, oil & gas, and food production sectors.
GemCap, an innovative lending firm, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States & Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, and factoring facilities can be as little as $100,000. Collateral groups include: inventories (consumer & industrial), receivables, equipment, real estate and intellectual property.
For inquiries to GemCap, please reach either David Ellis or Richard Ellis at [email protected].
9901 I.H. 10 West, Suite 800, San Antonio, TX 78230
SOURCE GemCap
Share this article