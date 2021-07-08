GemCap Funds $7.5 million Floorplan Facility Tweet this

GemCap, an innovative lending firm, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States & Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, and factoring facilities can be as little as $100,000. Collateral groups include: inventories (consumer & industrial), receivables, equipment, real estate and intellectual property.

FlexPath Capital has established itself as a leader within the auto finance industry over the past decade. Their direct lending, portfolio advisory, acquisition and servicing lines of business and investment joint ventures with institutional investors differentiates them as a full spectrum platform for auto operators and investors. FlexPath Capital finances floor planning, services loans portfolios, facilitates dealer direct lending and provides other dealer consultative programs and resources within the United States.

For inquiries to GemCap, please reach either David Ellis or Richard Ellis at [email protected].

For inquiries to FlexPath Capital, please contact Peter Sayer at [email protected] or www.flexpathcapital.com.

www.gemcapsolutions.com

9901 I.H. 10 West, Suite 800, San Antonio, TX 78230

SOURCE GemCap

