GemCap Funds Growth as Recession Looms

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GemCap's business remains robust despite the economic cycles," states Richard Ellis, Co-President. "As recession looms and regulated lenders retreat, we support the economy and build our pipeline."

"GemCap prides itself on continuing to fund small business growth during up and down turns in our economy," continues David Ellis, Co-President. "Historically, summer represents a lull in lending; however, this year, the summer remained very robust."

Following are indicative transactions funded by GemCap over the summer:

Aerospace Industries: $1.5 million Revolver secured by inventory and receivables

Revolver secured by inventory and receivables Food & Beverage Industries: $4.0 million Revolver secured by inventory and receivables

Revolver secured by inventory and receivables Industrial Fasteners Industries: $1.4 million Term Loan secured by equipment

Term Loan secured by equipment Media Industries: $4.0 million Revolver secured by receivables

Revolver secured by receivables Commercial Construction Industries: $2.0 million Revolver secured by receivables

GemCap, an innovative lending firm, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States & Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, and factoring facilities can be as little as $100,000. Collateral groups include: inventories (consumer & industrial), receivables, equipment, real estate and intellectual property.

