GemCap Partners with VION Investments in Low- and Middle-Market Commercial Funding

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GemCap is pleased to announce the receipt of investment capital from VION Investments, an Atlanta based provider of funding to companies managing receivable assets. This partnership combines our shared expertise with incremental capital to create a new source of funding for markets historically underserved by traditional lenders.

David Ellis, Co-President of GemCap said, "This investment by VION provides GemCap with the resources for immediate growth. The markets we serve represent 25% of the U.S. economy, yet receive less than 1% of all commercial finance delivered. With VION, we have a partner who shares our desire to think outside the box—to provide creative, solutions-based lending that will help our customers succeed and grow."

Stacey J. Schacter, CEO of VION stated, "This partnership with GemCap provides us entry into smaller markets with wider distribution of our lending resources. GemCap has experience in a number of industries that typically have less access to traditional sources of capital despite the underlying growth potential. We are excited to partner with an established, well respected management team with more than 60 years of combined industry expertise."

About GemCap

GemCap, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States and Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, with qualifying factoring facilities beginning at $100,000. Collateral groups include consumer and commercial inventories, receivables, equipment, real estate, and intellectual property. For more information about GemCap visit www.GemCapSolutions.com or contact the Business Development Office at 310-593-9140.

About VION Investments

VION Investments, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a specialty finance company focused on receivables purchasing and funding and other innovative financing solutions. VION also provides valuation advisory and other services to businesses managing consumer and commercial receivables. For more information about VION, please visit www.vioninv.com or contact VION Business Development at 877-845-5242.

Media Contact

Denis Concannon

[email protected]

SOURCE GemCap

Related Links

www.gemcapsolutions.com

