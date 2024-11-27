GEMCAP SOLUTIONS, LLC TO CANCEL AUCTION THE PERSONAL PROPERTY OF LOOP MEDIA, INC. AND RETAIL MEDIA TV, INC. VIA PUBLIC SALE

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Uniform Commercial Code, GemCap Solutions, LLC, as servicer and attorney-in-fact for secured party GemCap Holdings, LLC (the "Secured Party") previously published on November 13, 2024 a notice that it would be conducting a public sale to foreclose the security interest held by the Secured Party in and to substantially all of the personal property assets of LOOP MEDIA, INC., a Nevada corporation, and RETAIL MEDIA TV, INC., a Nevada corporation, jointly and severally (the "Borrower") on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (the "Public Sale").

The Secured Party has elected to cancel the Public Sale.

Media Contact:

David Ellis

Email: [email protected]

Direct: 310-494-1437

