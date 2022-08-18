GEMCO Building Systems Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Standing strong in spite of challenging material pricing

SHREVEPORT, La., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEMCO Building Systems, a shed and metal building company, headquartered in Shreveport, LA has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #2928 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 185% for the period from 2018-2021.

Metal barn style shed by GEMCO

For over 25 years, GEMCO Building Systems has been providing sheds, garages, carports, and other custom buildings. In recent years, GEMCO has been moving toward building more metal sheds and buildings, although providing their customers with the highest quality building at an affordable price is still the goal.

2021 was a challenging year with the rapid rise in raw material pricing. "It's tempting to sacrifice margin when prices are dramatically rising. As a company we learned that we have to have the courage to be priced appropriately so we can continue to offer quality and be profitable," said Casey Cobb, the company's sales manager.

The company credits a lot of its success to having the right people in the right seats. Cobb continues "our team is open, humble, hardworking, and customer focused."

GEMCO revamped their website in 2020 and contribute some of their success and growth to online marketing. The company utilizes the 3D shed design tool that allows their customers to design and visualize their products prior to purchasing their building.

The company is excited about the possibilities in the future, and plan to continue to grow with the goal of growing the company to twenty million in sales in the next seven years. Like Casey Cobb said "Nothing is impossible with a team like we have!"

About GEMCO Building Systems

GEMCO Building Systems manufactures and delivers top-quality sheds, barns, garages, steel buildings, carports and more. For over 25 years, GEMCO has been a one stop shop for all your wood and metal storage building needs. GEMCO Building Systems primary location is in Shreveport, LA, along with satellite locations in the surrounding northern Louisiana area. For more information, visit www.gemco.biz .

Contact:

Casey Cobb

Sales Manager

318-775-9800

[email protected]

