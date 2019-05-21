GEMCO Medical Awarded Prestigious VAWD® Accreditation by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

HUDSON, Ohio, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEMCO Medical, a national medical supply wholesale distribution facility and logistics provider, has been awarded the prestigious VAWD® accreditation by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP).

The Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributors® (VAWD®) program aims to provide assurance that wholesale distribution facilities operate legitimately, are validly licensed and in good standing, and are employing security and best practices for safely distributing prescription drugs and medical devices from manufacturers to pharmacies and other institutions. Applicants for accreditation undergo an exhaustive criteria compliance review, licensure verification, a survey, background checks and screening through the NABP Clearinghouse.

Those wholesale distributors that achieve accreditation are in compliance with state and federal laws and NABP's VAWD criteria. Once accredited, facilities will be reviewed annually and will have to undergo a site survey every three years.

Earning the VAWD accreditation validates GEMCO Medical's deep commitment to keeping counterfeit and/or diverted product out of the marketplace, and thanks the NABP for recognizing its dedication to keeping patients safe.

About GEMCO Medical

GEMCO Medical, Inc., a GEMCORE family company, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hudson, Ohio, is a leading wholesale distributor and logistics provider of a broad selection of quality, dependable medical products. The company's core product categories include diabetes, wound care, ostomy, respiratory, CPAP and durable medical equipment. With over 27 years' experience and over 45 manufacturing partners, the company prides itself on offering invaluable industry insight, product knowledge, competitive pricing and customized inventory fulfillment solutions for its customers nationwide. For more information, visit www.gemcomedical.com or call 800-733-7976.

About NABP

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy is an independent, international and impartial association that assists its member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health.

