GEMCO Medical Launches Redesign of Its Website

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEMCO Medical, a leading medical supply wholesaler and third-party logistics provider of innovative diabetes supplies and other medical products, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://www.gemcomedical.com/. The refreshed site features a streamlined design, improved functionality, and a comprehensive overview of the company's third-party logistic (3PL) capabilities.

As a fully licensed and VAWD-accredited fulfillment center, GEMCO Medical's healthcare compliant 3PL services continue to be an area of significant growth for the company. The company's Vice President and General Manager credits the growth to GEMCO's ability to customize value-driven solutions for its clients and to act quickly, scaling to their needs.

"The new design of our website better reflects not only who we are, but also the sophisticated fulfillment services GEMCO Medical can now offer its B2B healthcare customers," said Richard Keirn, Vice President and General Manager. "When it comes to the complexity of the healthcare supply chain, there's no one-size-fits-all solution; offering tailored fulfillment programs to our customers has really set us apart."

GEMCO Medical is licensed in all relevant jurisdictions and has processes that verify the licensure of its customers as required for the retail and/or wholesale distribution of prescription devices. GEMCO Medical is supported by a team of resources who is responsible for compliance with local, state and federal laws/regulations governing wholesale distribution of prescription devices, drop shipments, third party logistic services, and patient privacy for prescription devices.



About GEMCO Medical

GEMCO Medical, Inc., a GEMCORE family company, is a leading medical supply VAWD-accredited wholesaler and third-party logistics provider of diabetes supplies and other home health products. The company's core product lines include diabetes, wound care, ostomy, respiratory, CPAP and durable medical equipment. With over 25 years' experience and over 45 manufacturing partners, the company prides itself on offering invaluable industry insight, product knowledge, competitive pricing and customized 3PL fulfillment solutions for its customers nationwide. The company is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.gemcomedical.com.

CONTACT: GEMCO Medical Marketing, 833-245-4845

SOURCE GEMCO Medical

Related Links

https://www.gemcomedical.com

