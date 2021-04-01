GEMCO Medical Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with AG Industries, Filtration Group for the Eastern United States

HUDSON, Ohio, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEMCO Medical, a leading NABP-accredited medical supply wholesaler and third-party logistics provider of innovative diabetes supplies and other medical products, announced today it has entered into an agreement with AG Industries (AGI), Filtration Group, to be the exclusive master distributor of the company's respiratory portfolio for the Eastern region of the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, GEMCO Medical will employ its sales, marketing, and e-commerce expertise to promote and distribute AGI respiratory products and service AGI's East Coast customer base beginning today. The distribution agreement includes all geographies east of Mississippi for the United States. AGI will continue to service the Western region via its own channels.

With AGI's manufacturing base in California and Mexico and the spread of COVID-19, the company has seen an unprecedented demand for its products nationwide. By partnering with GEMCO Medical, AGI will stock their entire product portfolio at GEMCO Medical's Midwest distribution hub, allowing service levels and shipping times to the Eastern region of the U.S. to improve significantly. Additionally, AGI customers will have immediate access to a broader range of products offered by GEMCO Medical and additional programs such as private label, drop-ship, and third-party fulfillment services.

"AGI is a great manufacturing partner of ours. We look forward to building deep relationships with their customers and making the account transition as seamless as possible," said Matthew Edwards, GEMCORE's CEO, parent company to GEMCO Medical. "Through the support of our dedicated sales efforts, competitive pricing, extensive industry knowledge, and faster delivery times, we are committed to meeting and exceeding the level of service that customers have grown to expect from AGI."

John Smits, President of AG Industries Filtration Group, added, "AGI is excited to add GEMCO Medical as a critical part of our North American channel strategy. GEMCO Medical has the scale, infrastructure, reputation, clinical expertise, and a complementary product portfolio that will bolster sales and expand support for our customers."

For more information on GEMCO Medical, visit www.gemcomedical.com.

Media Contact:

833-245-4845

[email protected]

SOURCE GEMCO Medical

Related Links

https://www.gemcomedical.com

