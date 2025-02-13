Gemcor Production Solutions Delivers Advanced Factory Integration with Automated Fastening Systems under Ascent Aerospace

News provided by

Ascent Aerospace

Feb 13, 2025, 10:13 ET

Gemcor provides flexible automated solutions for precision-based drilling and fastening applications, blending proven reliability with next-generation technology

MACOMB, Mich., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1937, Gemcor Production Solutions (Gemcor) has been integral to the manufacturing process of aerostructures worldwide. Under Ascent Aerospace, Gemcor continues its tradition of producing industry leading solutions, evident in its latest award for a blue-chip commercial aircraft manufacturer. New product offerings take advantage of the latest technologies to support machine learning and lights-out functionality while capturing the value of implementing a digital twin.

"Enhanced visual quality inspection with machine learning capabilities, built-in cycle time optimization, and lights-out operations are just a few benefits of Gemcor's latest offerings," shared Michael Hinckley, Director of Strategic Programs at Ascent Aerospace. "These advancements allow our customers to ramp up production and save on costs, with zero compromise on quality. Our customers trust the legacy capabilities of Gemcor. The integration into Ascent Aerospace has not only solidified the brand but enhanced overall capabilities."

Ascent is continuously adapting Gemcor to meet customers' needs as technology advances. "From process engineering to build and installation, our process is to work closely with customers to develop their projects to ensure we are providing an advanced, efficient and cost-effective solution."

Gemcor Production Solutions features:

  • All electric drill/fasten – any combination of aluminum, titanium, honeycomb, composite & steel
  • Cycle time optimization, achieving 21 fasteners per minute under full sensor control
  • Use of adaptive control to optimize production settings within a user-friendly dashboard
  • Siemens' SINUMERIK solution controller for enhanced controls architecture
  • Digital twin solution utilizing a Siemens' environment
  • Process control enhancements include fastener verification, sealant optimization, edge and feature detection for resync
  • Debris & chip detection
  • Machine learning to improve quality control & predictive maintenance for reliability

Ascent Aerospace is a factory solutions provider of production and automated assembly systems for space, defense, and commercial aerospace industries. Ascent produces a full suite of both mold and assembly tooling for the aerospace manufacturing market, including the largest Invar molds ever made— making Ascent the largest tooling group in the industry. As a factory solutions partner, Ascent has the technology to support customers' builds throughout the lifecycle of their program. For inquiries, contact Al Bolen at [email protected]. Learn more: https://ascentaerospace.com/ 

Contact: Al Bolen
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619767/Ascent_Aerospace_Logo.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Gemcor Production Solutions offre une intégration industrielle avancée avec des systèmes de fixation automatisés sous Ascent Aerospace

Gemcor Production Solutions offre une intégration industrielle avancée avec des systèmes de fixation automatisés sous Ascent Aerospace

Depuis 1937, Gemcor Production Solutions (Gemcor) fait partie intégrante du processus de fabrication des aérostructures à l'échelle mondiale. Sous...
Gemcor Production Solutions liefert fortschrittliche Fabrikintegration mit automatisierten Befestigungssystemen unter Ascent Aerospace

Gemcor Production Solutions liefert fortschrittliche Fabrikintegration mit automatisierten Befestigungssystemen unter Ascent Aerospace

Seit 1937 ist Gemcor Production Solutions (Gemcor) ein wesentlicher Bestandteil des Herstellungsprozesses von Flugzeugstrukturen weltweit. Unter dem...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics