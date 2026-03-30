Gemgem Therapeutics Selected for the 2026 Cartier Women's Initiative to Expand Access to Pediatric Rehabilitation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeklin Jeong-eun Kim, Founder and CEO of Gemgem Therapeutics, has been selected as a 2026 Cartier Women's Initiative fellow, recognizing her commitment to expanding access to pediatric rehabilitation through AI-powered, game-based therapy.

Chosen among applicants from around the world, Kim represents the East Asia region in the 2026 Cartier Women's Initiative Awards, which celebrate women entrepreneurs using business as a force for positive change.

Gemgem Therapeutics Selected for the 2026 Cartier Women’s Initiative

About Gemgem Therapeutics

Gemgem Therapeutics was founded to address the limited accessibility and high cost of traditional rehabilitation for children with neurological and developmental conditions.

Through its AI-powered digital rehabilitation platform, Gemgem400, the company enables children to engage in structured therapeutic exercises through play. Using a standard smartphone or tablet camera, the system tracks hand movements in real time and delivers personalized therapy without the need for additional hardware.

Key highlights of the initiative include:

Deployment across hospitals, special education schools, and home environments

Integration of rehabilitation movements into gameplay

Strategic collaboration with Pinkfong, the company behind the globally popular 'Baby Shark' IP, enhancing engagement among young users

By combining game design, clinical insight, and AI technology, Gemgem Therapeutics contributes to making rehabilitation more accessible, scalable, and sustainable for families worldwide.

Founder Quote

"Through my own child's rehabilitation journey, I experienced firsthand how difficult it is for families to access consistent, engaging, and effective therapy. We are building a future where every child can receive effective rehabilitation through play, regardless of where they live".

"Being part of the Cartier Women's Initiative is a meaningful milestone for us as we expand globally and continue to grow our impact." said Jeklin Jeong-eun Kim, Founder and CEO of Gemgem Therapeutics.

Cartier Women's Initiative Quote

"We are delighted to welcome Jeklin Jeong-eun Kim to the Cartier Women's Initiative community. Through Gemgem Therapeutics, she exemplifies how entrepreneurship can drive meaningful, positive change. We look forward to supporting her journey and celebrating the impact she is creating." said Kiyo Taga, Cartier Women's Initiative Director.

About the Cartier Women's Initiative

The Cartier Women's Initiative is an international entrepreneurship program established in 2006 to support women impact entrepreneurs who are building a more inclusive society for generations to come.

Since its inception, the program has been dedicated to identifying and accompanying women whose businesses address some of the world's most pressing social and environmental challenges. Through a comprehensive approach combining financial support, access to a global network and tailored leadership development, the Cartier Women's Initiative enables fellows to scale their businesses while strengthening their capacity to lead and create lasting impact.

Over the years, the initiative has grown into a vibrant international community of more than 520 community members, united by a shared ambition to drive meaningful change within their respective ecosystems.

At its core, the Cartier Women's Initiative is guided by a set of enduring convictions: the belief that women are powerful agents of transformation, that talent is universal, while opportunities are not, that continuous learning is essential to progress and that sustainable impact is rooted in a deep commitment to the communities it serves.

About the 2026 Edition – Celebrating 20 Years

The 2026 edition of the Cartier Women's Initiative marks the program's 20th anniversary, a milestone that reflects two decades of commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs who are leveraging business as a force for good.

This anniversary edition is placed under the theme of Lighting the Path, a tribute to the women who bring clarity, courage and determination to the world, and who actively shape vision into tangible impact that drive meaningful changes.

The Awards Ceremony, to be held on June 10, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, will bring together 30 fellows across 10 award categories, including 9 regional awards and the Science & Technology Pioneer Award, which recognizes groundbreaking solutions built on distinctive scientific or technological advances.

About Cartier

A reference in the world of luxury, Cartier, whose name is synonymous with open-mindedness and curiosity, stands out with its creations and reveals beauty wherever it may lie. Jewellery, high jewellery, watchmaking and fragrances, leather goods and accessories: Cartier's creations symbolize the convergence between exceptional craftsmanship and a timeless signature. Cartier is part of Richemont and has a worldwide presence through its network of flagships and boutiques, authorised retail partners, and online.

Cartier.com

For information about the Cartier Women's Initiative: www.cartierwomensinitiative.com

SOURCE Gemgem Therapeutics