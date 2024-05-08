GEMI Elects New Board of Director Members and Co-Chairs

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Environmental Management Initiative (GEMI), an organization that has for over 30 years provided a forum for cross-sector companies and associations to work collaboratively and effectively to address Environment, Health & Safety and Sustainability management solutions, announced today the election of new members of the GEMI Board of Directors, and the election of Co-Chairs for 2024.

GEMI's new members of the Board of Directors include Rebecca (Becky) Hensley, Senior Manager, Sustainability, CSX Corporation; Brooke Wynn, Senior Director, Sustainability, Smithfield Foods; and, Tanis Marquette, Senior Vice-President and Sustainability & ESG Practice Leader, Woodard & Curran who join Myra Hughes Foster, Vice President, Sustainability, Innovation & Strategy, SEE on the Board. In addition, Becky Hensley and Brooke Wynn have been elected as Co-Chairs of GEMI.

"I am very pleased to welcome the new members of the GEMI Board, and the two Co-Chairs of GEMI," said Mark Johnson Senior Vice President Director – Private Sector Services, Gannett Fleming, Inc. He continued, "I have been pleased to Chair GEMI since 2020, and am delighted that Becky and Brooke, will become Co-Chairs, and will be joined by Myra and Tanis on the GEMI Board of Directors."

In a joint statement, Becky Hensley and Brooke Wynn expressed how pleased they were to become the Co-Chairs of GEMI and thanked Mark Johnson for his many years of serving on the Board of Directors, and his leadership as GEMI Chair, for four years, and wished him well on his retirement. "GEMI's member companies and associations are global leaders in developing insights and creating effective collaborative sustainability solutions for business. GEMI members have always been committed to environmental and economic progress, and that commitment continues in GEMI's Four Current Work Groups that include: Environmental Sustainability Leadership; Scope 3; Contaminated Plastics; and, the Trade Association Sustainability Forum," said Hensley and Wynn.

They continued, "GEMI has always been an organization committed to EH&S and Environmental Sustainability leadership and supporting companies and organizations as they work collaboratively to develop and implement solutions to the challenges faced by our member companies and organizations."

"On behalf of the members of GEMI, I want to thank Mark Johnson for his leadership and support of GEMI. It has been a pleasure to work with him as a Board Member and Chair," said Steve Hellem, GEMI's Executive Director.

For over 30 years, GEMI has captured the vision and experience of corporate EH&S and environmental sustainability leaders through the development of a wide range of tools and deliverables designed to help companies improve the environment and provide business value. Present members of GEMI and its Work Groups include: American Chemistry Council; Bristow Group Inc.; ConocoPhillips; CSX; FedEx; FMI – The Food Industry Association; Gannett Fleming; Nexus Circular; Plastics Industry Association; SEE; SLB; Smithfield Foods; The Fertilizer Institute; Tyson Foods; Verdesian; and, Woodard & Curran.

