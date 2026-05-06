GEMI Investor Alert: Gemini Space Station Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Analysts Allegedly Downgraded Misled Stock: Levi & Korsinsky

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on GEMI

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 5, 2026, Evercore ISI slashed its price target on Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) by 50%, from $15.00 to $10.00, and downgraded the stock from outperform to in line. Within two weeks, Truist Securities cut its target 46%, Needham & Co. cut 57%, and Rosenblatt cut 55%. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from GEMI's decline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Shareholders who purchased GEMI securities between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026 saw the stock collapse from its $28.00 IPO price to $6.585, a total loss of $21.415 per share (76.48%). The lead plaintiff deadline is May 18, 2026.

The Downgrades Begin

The sell-side reassessment began immediately after the Company disclosed its pivot to "Gemini 2.0" on February 5, 2026. The lawsuit contends that analysts had relied on representations about international expansion and crypto exchange growth that proved to be overstated. Evercore ISI noted that "investors are more interested in growth given the early stage that the company and sector are both in," signaling that the pivot undermined the investment thesis analysts had built on management's prior statements.

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

The February 17, 2026 disclosures triggered a second wave of downgrades:

Truist Securities downgraded GEMI from buy to hold, cutting its price target from $13.00 to $7.00, and warned the announcement "could result in more investors becoming concerned about Gemini's solvency"

downgraded GEMI from buy to hold, cutting its price target from $13.00 to $7.00, and warned the announcement "could result in more investors becoming concerned about Gemini's solvency" Needham & Co. reduced its target from $23.00 to $10.00, characterizing the executive departures as "a major leadership restructuring" with "worsened" expenses

reduced its target from $23.00 to $10.00, characterizing the executive departures as "a major leadership restructuring" with "worsened" expenses Rosenblatt cut its target from $26.00 to $11.50, stating: "[j]ust after what at the time felt like a successful IPO, Gemini is now in full restructuring mode"

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

As alleged in the action, the analyst models that supported GEMI's IPO valuation were built on specific management representations: 20%-25% compound MTU growth, international expansion across 30 European countries and Australia, and a core crypto exchange business model. When those representations collapsed, analyst coverage followed.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The speed and severity of the GEMI downgrades reflect how fundamentally the market's understanding of this company changed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your GEMI investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 18, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP